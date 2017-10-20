Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Variants Explained

The Maruti Vitara Brezza is available in seven variants, with prices starting from Rs 7.23 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Maruti’s first ever sub-4m SUV, the Vitara Brezza, was launched on March 8, 2016. Though it was late to the party, it became an overnight sensation. And despite being a diesel-only offering, the Maruti Vitara Brezza is the bestseller in the sub-4m crossover space, with monthly sales ranging between 10-15K. Further, a petrol version of the Brezza is expected in the near future, but there’s no clarity on which engine it will get.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is priced in the range of Rs 7.23 lakh - 9.91 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and is available in seven variants – LDI (base), LDI (O), VDI, VDI (O), ZDI, ZDI+ and ZDI+ Dual-tone (range-topping). It comes standard with driver’s airbag, while co-passenger’s airbag along with ABS and EBD are standard with the optional (O) variants and the range-topping ZDI and ZDI+. Let us see what all it packs, in our ‘Variants Explained’ series.

Vitals







Dimensions (L x W x H)

3995 x 1790 x 1640





Wheelbase

2500mm





Ground clearance (unladen)

198mm





Seating capacity

5







Maruti Vitara Brezza Diesel







Engine

1.3-litre DDiS 200





Displacement

1248 (4-cylinder)





Transmission

5-speed manual





Max power

90PS @ 4000rpm





Max torque

200Nm @ 1750rpm





Fuel efficiency (claimed)

24.3kmpl







Colour options available: Pearl Arctic White, Premium Silver, Granite Grey, Blazing Red, Cerulean Blue and Fiery Yellow

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LDI: The optional variant makes sense!

Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)



LDI: Rs 7.23 lakh



LDI (O): Rs 7.36 lakh (+ Rs 13,000)



Here are some of the prime features of the Vitara Brezza LDI trim:



Audio: double-din audio system with Bluetooth connectivity and four-speaker system

: double-din audio system with Bluetooth connectivity and four-speaker system

Manual air conditioning, front power windows and electric power steering (tilt-adjustable)



Electronically adjustable outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs)



205/60 cross-section tyres with 16-inch steel wheels



Is it worth buying?

It is evident that the LDI variant is strictly for the budget buyers. On the brighter side, Maruti has covered basic necessities such as a Bluetooth-enabled audio system, front power windows and others. Out of the LDI and LDI (O), we would go for the latter as for just Rs 13,000 extra over the former, you get dual front airbags and ABS with EBD.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza VDI: Adds premium quotient for budget buyers

Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)



VDI: Rs 7.77 lakh



VDI (O): Rs 7.90 lakh (+ Rs 13,000)



Premium over LDI/LDI (0), respectively: nearly 54,000

Over the LDI variant, the Vitara Brezza VDI adds



Aesthetics: floating roof design, wheel covers, body-coloured door handles and ORVMs and roof rails

: floating roof design, wheel covers, body-coloured door handles and ORVMs and roof rails

Keyless entry system with 5-door central locking



Auto up/down driver side window with all four power windows



Electric boot release



Reverse parking sensors



Is it worth buying?

For a premium of nearly Rs 54,000, the VDI variant not only makes the Brezza look relatively better, but also adds some of the basic goodies a vehicle of this stature warrants. However, the co-passenger's airbag and ABS with EBD are still not standard and you have shell out Rs 13k, same as the LDI variant, over the existing premium for that. We believe Maruti should have offered standard dual front airbags along with ABS and EBD with the VDI variant onwards. The VDI is also for the budget buyer who wants a little premium over the stripped-down base-spec model. Again, we would go for the optional model, which has the safety pack.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZDI: The jack of all trades

Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)



ZDI: Rs 8.70 lakh



Premium over the VDI (O): nearly 80,000

Over the VDI variant, the Vitara Brezza ZDI adds



Aesthetics: chrome grille, alloy wheels, silver-finish roof rails, projector headlamps, front fog lamps, front and rear LED light guides, dashboard with piano black inserts and brushed aluminum highlights

: chrome grille, alloy wheels, silver-finish roof rails, projector headlamps, front fog lamps, front and rear LED light guides, dashboard with piano black inserts and brushed aluminum highlights

Fatter 215/60 cross-section tyres



Illuminated footwell, glovebox, luggage room, front map lights



Rear washer and wiper



Instrument cluster with mood lighting





Multi-function steering wheel



Auto climate control



Height adjustable driver’s seat



Rear centre armrest with cup holders



Is it worth buying?

The ZDI variant comes out to be most value-packed variant in the Vitara Brezza lineup as for a premium of Rs 80,000 it offers a lot more than the mid-spec VDI variant. At the outset, it has got everything that the top-spec ZDI+ variant possess, except for the flashy dual-tone paint scheme. While on the inside, it has covered the majority of premium goodies that a buyer would appreciate. In our books, this variant is the jack of all the trades!

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZDI+: Emotional buy



ZDI+: Rs 9.69 lakh

: Rs 9.69 lakh

ZDI+ Dual-tone: 9.91 lakh



The ZDI+ attracts a premium of nearly Rs 1 lakh over the ZDI

Over the ZDI variant, the Vitara Brezza ZDI+ adds:



Suzuki’s 7-inch SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink connectivity, coupled to a six-speaker system (four-speaker and two tweeters). The unit also comes equipped with a reversing camera, built-in navigation, Smartphone app-based remote and voice commands





Dual-tone paint scheme option: red+black, yellow+white, blue-white





Passive keyless entry with engine push-button start-stop



Cruise control



Auto headlamps and wipers



Electronically foldable ORVMs



Cooled glove box



Front armrest



Height-adjustable seatbelts



Is it worth buying?

With the ZDI+ variant, the Vitara Brezza comes with all the bells and whistles and you also get an option for the dual-tone paint scheme, which is in trend these days. However, it costs a bomb (around Rs 1 lakh for the ZDI and Rs 1.22 lakh for the dual-tone model) over the decently specced ZDI trim. If Maruti had kept the premium under Rs 1 lakh it would have become a valuable buy. Overall, the ZDI+ variants are only for people who want all the fancy stuff, including smartphone integration.

We hope that this article about the Vitara Brezza’s variants has helped you decide which one suits your needs and requirements the best. If you have any suggestion or feedback, please share it in the comments section below.

