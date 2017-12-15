Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices Across Entire Product Portfolio

The price hike will range from Rs 4,900 to Rs 22,000 depending on the city.

Buying a new Maruti Suzuki might become a slightly expensive affair from the next year onwards as the manufacturer is going to hike prices by two percent across its complete product range. The move is aimed at partially offsetting the rising input costs of the products, says the company officials. So, those planning to buy a new Maruti for the long haul can consider booking the vehicle before the new year to avoid paying the increased amount.

That is because a difference of a year or two won't matter when the vehicle is sold after a period of five to six years in the used car market. However, buyers who frequently change their vehicles are advised to make their purchase in the next year only as the vehicle they receive will be 2018-manufactured, allowing for a higher resale value.

Coming back to the details of the price hike, it is going to vary according to the variants and the fuel type of the vehicle. The prices are set to increase in the range of Rs 4,900 to Rs 22,000 considering that the Maruti product range spans from Rs 2.45 lakh for the entry level variant of the Alto 800 to Rs 11,29,000 for the top of the line variant of the S-Cross in Delhi region.

The company revealed to PTI that it has been absorbing the impact of minor fluctuations for the past few months, but in the face of continuously climbing raw material prices has now decided in favour of a price hike. The increase in prices has been attributed specially to rising costs of transportation, equipments, processing, base metal acquisition and fuel.

Maruti Suzuki is not the first manufacturer to announce a price hike from 2018 as Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motors, Honda Cars India Limited, Ford, Skoda and Isuzu have already announced price hikes from the coming month onwards.