Maruti Suzuki Teases Concept Future-S Again, This Time From The Front

The Concept Future-S reveals the new design language that we’ll see in upcoming compact cars from Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki has revealed the second teaser image of the Concept Future-S. The new image shows the face of the concept car, revealing its headlamp design, front grille and the placement of the Suzuki logo.

The one-part front grille of the Concept Future-S houses headlamps on either side the way it’s there on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. While the front grille theme might be inspired from the Ignis, the design isn’t. Unlike the Ignis, which gets big squarish headlamps, the Concept Future-S gets sleeker, pulled-back headlights. The concept also gets DRLs, and the way they’re designed, it looks like they might get separate housings for low-beam and high-beam lamps. The Suzuki logo is placed below the front grille, which should make the front end look high-set. Maruti Suzuki has already said that the Future-S will have an upright stance and high ground clearance when it released the first sketch of this concept vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki says that the Concept Future-S presents a new design language for compact cars. So we might see more than one Maruti Suzuki car adopting the Future-S design language in the entry level segment. Clearly, there is a departure from the existing designs that we see on the Alto twins or the WagonR, two of Maruti Suzuki’s products that are in need of a major overhaul.

It remains to be seen whether the production version of the Future-S concept will be the next-gen Alto or not. But it is certain that there will soon be a new entry in the compact car space, with its design inspired from an SUV, wearing a Maruti Suzuki badge.

The Concept Future-S will be Maruti Suzuki's showstopper at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo.