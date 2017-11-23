Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Is Actually An Accessory Kit

The Limited Edition costs Rs 40,000 more than the V variant it is based on

With the launch of the next-generation Swift just around the corner, Maruti Suzuki has started offering a new accessory kit to sweeten the deal on the existing hatchback. Called the Swift Limited Edition, it is basically the Swift’s V variant minus the standard audio system but with a new accessory kit which includes funky decals on the bonnet, doors and the roof, and other accessories such as dual-tone seat covers, a steering wheel cover, new floor mats, an extra set of speakers and ‘Limited Edition’ badging on the tailgate. It also gets a rear parking camera and a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Limited Edition, however, can only be had with the compulsory add-on pack, which costs Rs 53,074, and in one paint scheme - white.







Model

Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)

LE Accessory Kit

Total Cost





Swift VXI

Rs 5.57 lakh

NA

Rs 5.57 lakh





Swift VDI

Rs 6.52 lakh

NA

Rs 6.52 lakh





Swift LE Petrol

Rs 5.44 lakh

Rs 53,074

Rs 5.97 lakh





Swift Petrol Diesel

Rs 6.39 lakh

Rs 53,074

Rs 6.92 lakh







Now, you must be wondering why the price of LE is Rs 13,000 less than the standard V variant. Well, the price cut is the result of Maruti removing the standard music system from the stock V variant and replacing them with a new one.

Under the bonnet, the story remains unchanged. It gets the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engine producing 84PS/115Nm and 74PS/90Nm, respectively. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The petrol engine has a fuel efficiency of 20.4kmpl while the diesel engine puts out a figure of 25.2kmpl.

