  Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Is Actually An Accessory Kit

Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Is Actually An Accessory Kit

Updated: 23 Nov 2017 02:30 PM
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Is Actually An Accessory Kit

The Limited Edition costs Rs 40,000 more than the V variant it is based on



Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition



With the launch of the next-generation Swift just around the corner, Maruti Suzuki has started offering a new accessory kit to sweeten the deal on the existing hatchback. Called the Swift Limited Edition, it is basically the Swift’s V variant minus the standard audio system but with a new accessory kit which includes funky decals on the bonnet, doors and the roof, and other accessories such as dual-tone seat covers, a steering wheel cover, new floor mats, an extra set of speakers and ‘Limited Edition’ badging on the tailgate. It also gets a rear parking camera and a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Limited Edition, however, can only be had with the compulsory add-on pack, which costs Rs 53,074, and in one paint scheme - white.




































Model Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) LE Accessory Kit Total Cost
Swift VXI Rs 5.57 lakh NA Rs 5.57 lakh
Swift VDI Rs 6.52 lakh NA Rs 6.52 lakh
Swift LE Petrol Rs 5.44 lakh Rs 53,074 Rs 5.97 lakh
Swift Petrol Diesel Rs 6.39 lakh Rs 53,074 Rs 6.92 lakh


Now, you must be wondering why the price of LE is Rs 13,000 less than the standard V variant. Well, the price cut is the result of Maruti removing the standard music system from the stock V variant and replacing them with a new one.



Under the bonnet, the story remains unchanged. It gets the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engine producing 84PS/115Nm and 74PS/90Nm, respectively. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The petrol engine has a fuel efficiency of 20.4kmpl while the diesel engine puts out a figure of 25.2kmpl. 



Also read: Next-generation Maruti Swift To Launch In 2018 Auto Expo



Read More on : Swift on road price



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

First Published:
Next Story

