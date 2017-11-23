Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Is Actually An Accessory Kit

The Limited Edition costs Rs 40,000 more than the V variant it is based on
With the launch of the next-generation Swift just around the corner, Maruti Suzuki has started offering a new accessory kit to sweeten the deal on the existing hatchback. Called the Swift Limited Edition, it is basically the Swift’s V variant minus the standard audio system but with a new accessory kit which includes funky decals on the bonnet, doors and the roof, and other accessories such as dual-tone seat covers, a steering wheel cover, new floor mats, an extra set of speakers and ‘Limited Edition’ badging on the tailgate. It also gets a rear parking camera and a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Limited Edition, however, can only be had with the compulsory add-on pack, which costs Rs 53,074, and in one paint scheme - white.
|Model
|Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)
|LE Accessory Kit
|Total Cost
|Swift VXI
|Rs 5.57 lakh
|NA
|Rs 5.57 lakh
|Swift VDI
|Rs 6.52 lakh
|NA
|Rs 6.52 lakh
|Swift LE Petrol
|Rs 5.44 lakh
|Rs 53,074
|Rs 5.97 lakh
|Swift Petrol Diesel
|Rs 6.39 lakh
|Rs 53,074
|Rs 6.92 lakh
Now, you must be wondering why the price of LE is Rs 13,000 less than the standard V variant. Well, the price cut is the result of Maruti removing the standard music system from the stock V variant and replacing them with a new one.
Under the bonnet, the story remains unchanged. It gets the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engine producing 84PS/115Nm and 74PS/90Nm, respectively. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The petrol engine has a fuel efficiency of 20.4kmpl while the diesel engine puts out a figure of 25.2kmpl.
