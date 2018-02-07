Maruti Suzuki Showcases e-Survivor EV Concept At Auto Expo 2018

The e-Survivor is a 4WD electric SUV concept.

Maruti Suzuki has showcased the e-Survivor concept at the Auto Expo 2018. The electric SUV concept was earlier showcased at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show as well. Certain design elements of the concept seem to have inspired the new Jimny, images of which were leaked online a while back.

The e-Survivor has been forged with inspiration from Suzuki’s 4WD models such as the Jimny, Gypsy and the Grand Vitara. With the e-Survivor, Maruti Suzuki wants to put up a new F.A.C.E. (Four-Wheel Drive, Autonomous, Connected & Electric) for itself in the mobility ecosystem.

The e-Survivor looks off-road ready with its large buggy-like wheels and the body that has been placed on a ladder-frame chassis. It gets a single-panel front grille which houses vertical LED slats and round headlamps that are reminiscent of Suzuki SUVs. It gets see-through doors with self-folding side steps to ease entry. On the inside, it has two seats with a minimalist dashboard housing just a steering wheel, retractable clock and a revolving holographic globe which displays the car’s orientation when driving off the beaten path. Also Read: Impossible To Build EVs Under Rs 6 lakh- Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki has announced its intentions of launching a made-in-India EV by the year 2020 at the Expo today. While there is no information on whether this concept will take a production form and be sold in India, we are just happy looking at it for the time being.