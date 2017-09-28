Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift: Variants Explained

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift is available in four trim levels, powered by the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel with mild-hybrid SHVS tech. But which one should you put your money on?

The mid-cycle refresh of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is here and it is all set to renew its rivalry with its arch-rival, the Hyundai Creta. Renault will also drive in the Captur into this equation, further intensifying this competition.

With the facelift, Maruti has tried to spruce up the S-Cross’ appearance, which was a little bland before, and it now offers more goodies as well. Let us see which variant suits you the best.

Maruti has ditched the 1.6-litre diesel engine (DDiS 320: 120PS/ 320Nm, 6-speed manual) with the S-Cross facelift and now only offers the relatively underpowered 1.3-litre diesel (DDiS 200: 90PS/ 200Nm, 5-speed manual)





The 1.3-litre diesel gets Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid tech, same as the Ciaz and the Ertiga, which comes with engine start-stop system, brake energy regeneration and torque assist function



Courtesy the SHVS system, the overall fuel efficiency of the S-Cross DDiS 200 has gone up from 23.65kmpl to 25.1kmpl





Though the international-spec facelift saw the debut of the Boosterjet series – 1.0-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo petrols –, there’s no word from Maruti regarding a petrol option in the S-Cross



It is available in four trim levels – Sigma (base), Delta, Zeta and the Alpha (range-topping) – same as before



Boot space (353-litres) and ground clearance (180mm) remain unaltered



Standard safety features



Dual-front airbags along with ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution)



All-around disc braking



Colour options



Nexa Blue



Caffeine Brown



Granite Grey



Premium Silver



Pearl Arctic White



Out of these five colour options, only the Nexa Blue (check out the pictures) is a new addition



Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Sigma

Features



Lights : halogen projector headlamps (pre-facelift model had a multi-reflector unit). Normal incandescent tail lamps, but feature new graphics

Audio : Doesn’t offer any audio system

Comfort : Central locking, electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), power windows with driver-side auto up/down. Also on offer are tilt adjustable steering, manual AC and height adjustable seatbelts

Tyres: 215/60 cross-section with steel rims (up from 205/60)



Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Delta

Over the base Sigma, the Delta gets:



Audio : a non-touch double-din audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, CD playback along with Aux-in and USB input. The unit is coupled to a four-speaker system and comes with a remote

Comfort : telescopic adjustable steering with audio and calling functions, front armrest and rear parking sensors

Lights : Illumination for the glove box, luggage compartment and front footwell

Aesthetics: Black roof rails and full wheel cover



Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Zeta

Over the Delta, the Zeta gets:



Audio: Suzuki’s 7-inch SmartPlay infotainment system with built-in navigation and Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto. The unit is coupled to a six-speaker system (four-speakers and two tweeters). Also on offer are voice commands, smartphone app-based remote and rear parking camera support





Comfort: Passive keyless-entry with engine push-button start-stop, cruise control, auto climate control, height adjustable driver seat, reclining rear seats with armrest (twin cupholders) and electrically foldable ORVMs. Also on offer are rear wash and wipe with defogger





Aesthetics: 16-inch machine-cut dual-tone alloys, turn lamps on ORVMs, satin finish interior highlights, centre console with piano black inserts





Lights: front fog lamps



Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Alpha

Over the Zeta, the range-topping Alpha gets:



Light: LED projector headlamps with daytime running LEDs and tail lamps with LED graphics





Comfort : Auto headlamps with auto levelling, auto wipers, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror

Aesthetics: Leatherette upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel



