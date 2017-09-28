Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift: Variants Explained

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift is available in four trim levels, powered by the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel with mild-hybrid SHVS tech. But which one should you put your money on?
The mid-cycle refresh of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is here and it is all set to renew its rivalry with its arch-rival, the Hyundai Creta. Renault will also drive in the Captur into this equation, further intensifying this competition.
With the facelift, Maruti has tried to spruce up the S-Cross’ appearance, which was a little bland before, and it now offers more goodies as well. Let us see which variant suits you the best.
Highlights
- Maruti has ditched the 1.6-litre diesel engine (DDiS 320: 120PS/ 320Nm, 6-speed manual) with the S-Cross facelift and now only offers the relatively underpowered 1.3-litre diesel (DDiS 200: 90PS/ 200Nm, 5-speed manual)
- The 1.3-litre diesel gets Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid tech, same as the Ciaz and the Ertiga, which comes with engine start-stop system, brake energy regeneration and torque assist function
- Courtesy the SHVS system, the overall fuel efficiency of the S-Cross DDiS 200 has gone up from 23.65kmpl to 25.1kmpl
- Though the international-spec facelift saw the debut of the Boosterjet series – 1.0-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo petrols –, there’s no word from Maruti regarding a petrol option in the S-Cross
- It is available in four trim levels – Sigma (base), Delta, Zeta and the Alpha (range-topping) – same as before
- Boot space (353-litres) and ground clearance (180mm) remain unaltered
Standard safety features
- Dual-front airbags along with ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution)
- All-around disc braking
Colour options
- Nexa Blue
- Caffeine Brown
- Granite Grey
- Premium Silver
- Pearl Arctic White
Out of these five colour options, only the Nexa Blue (check out the pictures) is a new addition
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Sigma
Features
- Lights: halogen projector headlamps (pre-facelift model had a multi-reflector unit). Normal incandescent tail lamps, but feature new graphics
- Audio: Doesn’t offer any audio system
- Comfort: Central locking, electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), power windows with driver-side auto up/down. Also on offer are tilt adjustable steering, manual AC and height adjustable seatbelts
- Tyres: 215/60 cross-section with steel rims (up from 205/60)
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Delta
Over the base Sigma, the Delta gets:
- Audio: a non-touch double-din audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, CD playback along with Aux-in and USB input. The unit is coupled to a four-speaker system and comes with a remote
- Comfort: telescopic adjustable steering with audio and calling functions, front armrest and rear parking sensors
- Lights: Illumination for the glove box, luggage compartment and front footwell
- Aesthetics: Black roof rails and full wheel cover
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Zeta
Over the Delta, the Zeta gets:
- Audio: Suzuki’s 7-inch SmartPlay infotainment system with built-in navigation and Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto. The unit is coupled to a six-speaker system (four-speakers and two tweeters). Also on offer are voice commands, smartphone app-based remote and rear parking camera support
- Comfort: Passive keyless-entry with engine push-button start-stop, cruise control, auto climate control, height adjustable driver seat, reclining rear seats with armrest (twin cupholders) and electrically foldable ORVMs. Also on offer are rear wash and wipe with defogger
- Aesthetics: 16-inch machine-cut dual-tone alloys, turn lamps on ORVMs, satin finish interior highlights, centre console with piano black inserts
- Lights: front fog lamps
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Alpha
Over the Zeta, the range-topping Alpha gets:
- Light: LED projector headlamps with daytime running LEDs and tail lamps with LED graphics
- Comfort: Auto headlamps with auto levelling, auto wipers, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror
- Aesthetics: Leatherette upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel
Check out: Renault Captur Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Maruti S-Cross Facelift
This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.