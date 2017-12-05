Maruti Suzuki Organises Free Winter Car Care Camp

Get free 27-point checkup for your car from December 7 to 17

Maruti Suzuki is providing free health checkup for its customers' cars at its Winter Car Care Camp from 7th to 17th of December. According to the manufacturer, the cars will undergo a 27-point check to see its health and that of the car's major components such as the battery, heating, ventilation, electrical system and brakes among others. During the 11-day period, the carmaker is also giving discounts on labour fees and certain spare parts. The offer is applicable at all Maruti Suzuki-authorised service centres including the Nexa outlets.

To save time when visiting the service centre, Maruti Suzuki car owners can also book an appointment before their visit to the workshop using the carmaker's mobile application. The Indo-Japanese car manufacturer has not included free car wash into the package. Adding that could attract a lot more car owners to the service centre.

Maruti Extends Nexa Experience To Car Service

There are no free lunches and everything except the checkup will be chargeable. However, if you’re not satisfied with the charges, then you’re free to walk out. Besides the unorganised service sector, there are also the reputed brands such as Mahindra First Choice and Bosch running multibrand service outlets.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs CelerioX

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Variants Explained