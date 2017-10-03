Maruti Suzuki Opens Bookings For S-Cross Facelift

Maruti Suzuki will put in the SHVS technology in the S-Cross facelift

Update: Maruti Suzuki will launch the S-Cross facelift on September 28, 2017

The Maruti S-Cross, which was the first product under the Nexa range of dealerships, is ready to receive its first major update. For the uninitiated, the S-Cross facelift was unveiled last year in July and is already on sale in some markets. Bookings for the updated model are open with a minimum amount of Rs 11,000. The facelift S-Cross will be available in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha - and will get a new Nexa blue exterior colour.

The S-Cross' front has gone under the knife the most and it gets a new front chrome grille. The redesigned headlamps now feature LED projector headlamps along with daytime running LEDs.

The S-Cross facelift rides on bigger 215/60 R16 wheels, up from 205/60 R16. The diamond-cut alloy wheels are also new. The rear features a tweaked bumper and tail lamps that now come with LED graphics. Satin chrome accent finish and soft touch dashboard remain the only changes on the inside.

In terms of powertrain, Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the 1.6-litre diesel (120PS/320Nm) engine that was only available with the top spec Alpha variant. The 1.3-litre diesel engine that churns out 90PS and 200Nm of peak torque has now been paired with the SHVS tech like in the Ciaz and Ertiga.

Prices for the pre-facelift S-Cross start from Rs 8.06 lakh for the Sigma variant and go up to Rs 10.70 lakh for the top Alpha variant (both prices for the variants with DDiS 200 engine, ex-showroom Delhi). Expect prices of the S-Cross to go up given that the facelift S-Cross will get the SHVS tech and more features.

