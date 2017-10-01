 Maruti Suzuki Launches S-Cross Facelift At Rs 8.49 Lakh
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • Maruti Suzuki Launches S-Cross Facelift At Rs 8.49 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Launches S-Cross Facelift At Rs 8.49 Lakh

By: || Updated: 01 Oct 2017 02:30 PM
Maruti Suzuki Launches S-Cross Facelift At Rs 8.49 Lakh

The S-Cross facelift gets mild hybrid tech on the 1.3-litre diesel engine. Bigger and more powerful 1.6-litre diesel discontinued



Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift
 



Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-Cross facelift in India with prices starting from Rs 8.49 lakh. The price of the base variant has gone up by Rs 43,000, and it’s primarily because of the addition of mild-hybrid (SHVS) tech on the 1.3-litre diesel engine. The engine specs remain the same as before but claimed mileage (fuel efficiency being the correct term) has gone up from 23.65kmpl to 25.1kmpl, a 7 per cent increase. The increase in fuel efficiency is despite the 35kg increase in weight.



Specifications































Displacement

1248cc

Maximum power

90PS@4000rpm

Maximum torque

200Nm@1750rpm

Fuel efficiency

25.1kmpl (up from 23.65 kmpl)

Transmission

5-speed manual

Kerb Weight

1240kg


The S-Cross is available in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The prices of the S-Cross facelift are as follows:





































Variants

S-Cross facelift price

Old price

Difference (new vs old)

Sigma

Rs 8.49 lakh

Rs 8.06 lakh

Rs 43,000

Delta

Rs 9.39 lakh

Rs 8.83 lakh

Rs 56,000

Zeta

Rs 9.98 lakh

Rs 9.96 lakh

Rs 2,000

Alpha

Rs 11.29 lakh

Rs 10.70 lakh

Rs 59,000


Wondering what’s with only a Rs 2,000 increase in price of Zeta variant? Maruti Suzuki probably absorbed the price increase to keep the ex-showroom price under Rs 10 lakh. Some states like Delhi and Haryana levy higher registration charges on vehicles that cost over Rs 10 lakh.



The updated S-Cross will be available in five exterior colour options - Nexa Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Caffeine Brown, Premium Silver, and Granite Grey. Nexa Blue colour has replaced Urban Blue.



Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift



The exterior, especially the face, has been thoroughly reworked. The S-Cross facelift looks more catchy with a wide chrome front grille and restyled headlamps. The light source for the projector headlamps is LED in the top variant (new addition) while the lower variants continue with halogen projectors. The taillamps are also differently styled now.



Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift



The S-Cross facelift is wider (than pre-facelift S-Cross) by 20mm and that’s because of the new exterior design. Overall height has increased by 5mm, and Maruti Suzuki says it’s because of the bigger wheels now, specced 215/60 R16, up from 205/60 R16. Ground clearance now measures 137mm in laden condition. Maruti Suzuki has also updated the SmartPlay infotainment system in the S-Cross which now gets Android Auto connectivity.



Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift



There are no major changes on the inside apart from the texture of the soft touch dashboard plastic, which is now smoother than before. The S-Cross continues to get an all-black cabin with 60:40 split rear seat. Boot space stands at 353 litres, same as before.



With the facelift, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is now no more the most expensive Maruti Suzuki car in India. The Ciaz S (diesel) costs Rs 11.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). So price-wise, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the flagship Maruti Suzuki on sale in the country at present. While the S-Cross is a crossover, it is often regarded as a competitor to compact SUVs like Renault Duster and Hyundai Creta.


Read More on : Maruti SX4 S Cross diesel


This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Porsche 911 GT3 Launching On October 9

trending now

VIDEO
Viral Sach: Rohingya Muslims raping kids in Myanmar?
VIDEO
Uddhav, Raj attacks BJP over bullet train; Piyush Goyal ...
INDIA
Problem in Railways not new, given in 2014 as inheritance: ...