Maruti Suzuki Launches S-Cross Facelift At Rs 8.49 Lakh

The S-Cross facelift gets mild hybrid tech on the 1.3-litre diesel engine. Bigger and more powerful 1.6-litre diesel discontinued





Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-Cross facelift in India with prices starting from Rs 8.49 lakh. The price of the base variant has gone up by Rs 43,000, and it’s primarily because of the addition of mild-hybrid (SHVS) tech on the 1.3-litre diesel engine. The engine specs remain the same as before but claimed mileage (fuel efficiency being the correct term) has gone up from 23.65kmpl to 25.1kmpl, a 7 per cent increase. The increase in fuel efficiency is despite the 35kg increase in weight.

Specifications









Displacement





1248cc









Maximum power





90PS@4000rpm









Maximum torque





200Nm@1750rpm









Fuel efficiency





25.1kmpl (up from 23.65 kmpl)









Transmission





5-speed manual









Kerb Weight





1240kg









The S-Cross is available in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The prices of the S-Cross facelift are as follows:









Variants





S-Cross facelift price





Old price





Difference (new vs old)









Sigma





Rs 8.49 lakh





Rs 8.06 lakh





Rs 43,000









Delta





Rs 9.39 lakh





Rs 8.83 lakh





Rs 56,000









Zeta





Rs 9.98 lakh





Rs 9.96 lakh





Rs 2,000









Alpha





Rs 11.29 lakh





Rs 10.70 lakh





Rs 59,000









Wondering what’s with only a Rs 2,000 increase in price of Zeta variant? Maruti Suzuki probably absorbed the price increase to keep the ex-showroom price under Rs 10 lakh. Some states like Delhi and Haryana levy higher registration charges on vehicles that cost over Rs 10 lakh.

The updated S-Cross will be available in five exterior colour options - Nexa Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Caffeine Brown, Premium Silver, and Granite Grey. Nexa Blue colour has replaced Urban Blue.

The exterior, especially the face, has been thoroughly reworked. The S-Cross facelift looks more catchy with a wide chrome front grille and restyled headlamps. The light source for the projector headlamps is LED in the top variant (new addition) while the lower variants continue with halogen projectors. The taillamps are also differently styled now.

The S-Cross facelift is wider (than pre-facelift S-Cross) by 20mm and that’s because of the new exterior design. Overall height has increased by 5mm, and Maruti Suzuki says it’s because of the bigger wheels now, specced 215/60 R16, up from 205/60 R16. Ground clearance now measures 137mm in laden condition. Maruti Suzuki has also updated the SmartPlay infotainment system in the S-Cross which now gets Android Auto connectivity.

There are no major changes on the inside apart from the texture of the soft touch dashboard plastic, which is now smoother than before. The S-Cross continues to get an all-black cabin with 60:40 split rear seat. Boot space stands at 353 litres, same as before.

With the facelift, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is now no more the most expensive Maruti Suzuki car in India. The Ciaz S (diesel) costs Rs 11.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). So price-wise, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the flagship Maruti Suzuki on sale in the country at present. While the S-Cross is a crossover, it is often regarded as a competitor to compact SUVs like Renault Duster and Hyundai Creta.

