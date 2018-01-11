 Maruti Suzuki Hikes Car Prices
By: || Updated: 11 Jan 2018 06:30 PM
The hike will range from Rs 1,700 to Rs 17,000 depending on the model



Maruti Suzuki S-Cross



Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? If yes, we’ve got some bad news for you. India’s largest car manufacturer has just announced a price hike of up to Rs 17,000 across its entire model range. The reason behind the hike is said to be the increased administrative, commodity and distribution costs. In December 2017 only, Maruti Suzuki had announced a hike of up to Rs 23,000 across its entire model range effective from January, 2018.



Other car manufacturers such as Mahindra, Tata, Skoda, Toyota etc. had also announced a price hike across their respective lineups last month, effective from January 1, 2018. However, these manufacturers are yet to announce the revised prices of their lineup. 





Here are the revised prices of the Maruti Suzuki lineup:













































































































Model

Old Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)

New Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Difference

Alto 800

Rs 2.46 lakh to Rs 3.76 lakh

Rs 2.51 lakh to Rs 3.81 lakh

+Rs 5,000

Omni

Rs 2.64 lakh to Rs 2.97 lakh

Rs 2.68 lakh to Rs 3.02 lakh

+Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000

Alto K10

Rs 3.26 lakh to Rs 4.15 lakh

Rs 3.29 lakh to Rs 4.18 lakh

+Rs 3,000

WagonR

Rs 4.10 lakh to Rs 5.34 lakh

NA

NA

Celerio

Rs 4.16 lakh to Rs 5.34 lakh

Rs 4.20 lakh to Rs 5.47 lakh

+Rs 4,000 to Rs 13,000

CelerioX

Rs 4.57 lakh to Rs 5.42 lakh

NA

NA

Eeco

Rs 3.24 lakh to Rs 4.32 lakh

Rs 3.28 lakh to Rs 4.37 lakh

+Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000

Swift

Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 7.46 lakh

NA

NA

Dzire

Rs 5.43 lakh to Rs 9.39 lakh

Rs 5.56 lakh to Rs 9.43 lakh

+Rs 4,000 to Rs 13,000

Ertiga

Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 10.59 lakh

Rs 6.34 lakh to Rs 10.69 lakh

+Rs 10,000

Gypsy

Rs 5.70 lakh to Rs 6.36 lakh

Rs 5.70 lakh to Rs 6.40 lakh

+Rs 4,000

Brezza

Rs 7.24 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh

NA

NA

Ignis

Rs 4.56 lakh to Rs 8.08 lakh

Rs 4.66 lakh to Rs 8.12 lakh

+Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000

Baleno (Including Baleno RS)

Rs 5.26 lakh to Rs 8.42 lakh

Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 8.49 lakh

+Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000

Ciaz (Including Ciaz S)

Rs 7.76 lakh to Rs 11.55 lakh

Rs 7.83 lakh to Rs 11.62 lakh

+Rs 7,000

S-Cross

Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.29 lakh

Rs 8.61 lakh to Rs 11.32 lakh

+Rs 3,000 to Rs 12,000


This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

