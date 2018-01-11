Maruti Suzuki Hikes Car Prices

The hike will range from Rs 1,700 to Rs 17,000 depending on the model
Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? If yes, we’ve got some bad news for you. India’s largest car manufacturer has just announced a price hike of up to Rs 17,000 across its entire model range. The reason behind the hike is said to be the increased administrative, commodity and distribution costs. In December 2017 only, Maruti Suzuki had announced a hike of up to Rs 23,000 across its entire model range effective from January, 2018.
Other car manufacturers such as Mahindra, Tata, Skoda, Toyota etc. had also announced a price hike across their respective lineups last month, effective from January 1, 2018. However, these manufacturers are yet to announce the revised prices of their lineup.
Here are the revised prices of the Maruti Suzuki lineup:
Model
Old Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)
New Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Difference
Alto 800
Rs 2.46 lakh to Rs 3.76 lakh
Rs 2.51 lakh to Rs 3.81 lakh
+Rs 5,000
Omni
Rs 2.64 lakh to Rs 2.97 lakh
Rs 2.68 lakh to Rs 3.02 lakh
+Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000
Alto K10
Rs 3.26 lakh to Rs 4.15 lakh
Rs 3.29 lakh to Rs 4.18 lakh
+Rs 3,000
WagonR
Rs 4.10 lakh to Rs 5.34 lakh
NA
NA
Celerio
Rs 4.16 lakh to Rs 5.34 lakh
Rs 4.20 lakh to Rs 5.47 lakh
+Rs 4,000 to Rs 13,000
CelerioX
Rs 4.57 lakh to Rs 5.42 lakh
NA
NA
Eeco
Rs 3.24 lakh to Rs 4.32 lakh
Rs 3.28 lakh to Rs 4.37 lakh
+Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000
Swift
Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 7.46 lakh
NA
NA
Dzire
Rs 5.43 lakh to Rs 9.39 lakh
Rs 5.56 lakh to Rs 9.43 lakh
+Rs 4,000 to Rs 13,000
Ertiga
Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 10.59 lakh
Rs 6.34 lakh to Rs 10.69 lakh
+Rs 10,000
Gypsy
Rs 5.70 lakh to Rs 6.36 lakh
Rs 5.70 lakh to Rs 6.40 lakh
+Rs 4,000
Brezza
Rs 7.24 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh
NA
NA
Ignis
Rs 4.56 lakh to Rs 8.08 lakh
Rs 4.66 lakh to Rs 8.12 lakh
+Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000
Baleno (Including Baleno RS)
Rs 5.26 lakh to Rs 8.42 lakh
Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 8.49 lakh
+Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000
Ciaz (Including Ciaz S)
Rs 7.76 lakh to Rs 11.55 lakh
Rs 7.83 lakh to Rs 11.62 lakh
+Rs 7,000
S-Cross
Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.29 lakh
Rs 8.61 lakh to Rs 11.32 lakh
+Rs 3,000 to Rs 12,000
