Maruti Suzuki Hikes Car Prices

The hike will range from Rs 1,700 to Rs 17,000 depending on the model

Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? If yes, we’ve got some bad news for you. India’s largest car manufacturer has just announced a price hike of up to Rs 17,000 across its entire model range. The reason behind the hike is said to be the increased administrative, commodity and distribution costs. In December 2017 only, Maruti Suzuki had announced a hike of up to Rs 23,000 across its entire model range effective from January, 2018.

Other car manufacturers such as Mahindra, Tata, Skoda, Toyota etc. had also announced a price hike across their respective lineups last month, effective from January 1, 2018. However, these manufacturers are yet to announce the revised prices of their lineup.

Here are the revised prices of the Maruti Suzuki lineup:









Model





Old Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)





New Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)





Difference









Alto 800





Rs 2.46 lakh to Rs 3.76 lakh





Rs 2.51 lakh to Rs 3.81 lakh





+Rs 5,000









Omni





Rs 2.64 lakh to Rs 2.97 lakh





Rs 2.68 lakh to Rs 3.02 lakh





+Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000









Alto K10





Rs 3.26 lakh to Rs 4.15 lakh





Rs 3.29 lakh to Rs 4.18 lakh





+Rs 3,000









WagonR





Rs 4.10 lakh to Rs 5.34 lakh





NA





NA









Celerio





Rs 4.16 lakh to Rs 5.34 lakh





Rs 4.20 lakh to Rs 5.47 lakh





+Rs 4,000 to Rs 13,000









CelerioX





Rs 4.57 lakh to Rs 5.42 lakh





NA





NA









Eeco





Rs 3.24 lakh to Rs 4.32 lakh





Rs 3.28 lakh to Rs 4.37 lakh





+Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000









Swift





Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 7.46 lakh





NA





NA









Dzire





Rs 5.43 lakh to Rs 9.39 lakh





Rs 5.56 lakh to Rs 9.43 lakh





+Rs 4,000 to Rs 13,000









Ertiga





Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 10.59 lakh





Rs 6.34 lakh to Rs 10.69 lakh





+Rs 10,000









Gypsy





Rs 5.70 lakh to Rs 6.36 lakh





Rs 5.70 lakh to Rs 6.40 lakh





+Rs 4,000









Brezza





Rs 7.24 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh





NA





NA









Ignis





Rs 4.56 lakh to Rs 8.08 lakh





Rs 4.66 lakh to Rs 8.12 lakh





+Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000









Baleno (Including Baleno RS)





Rs 5.26 lakh to Rs 8.42 lakh





Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 8.49 lakh





+Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000









Ciaz (Including Ciaz S)





Rs 7.76 lakh to Rs 11.55 lakh





Rs 7.83 lakh to Rs 11.62 lakh





+Rs 7,000









S-Cross





Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.29 lakh





Rs 8.61 lakh to Rs 11.32 lakh





+Rs 3,000 to Rs 12,000









