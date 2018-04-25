Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Old vs New

The second-gen Ertiga is underpinned by Suzuki’s lightweight modular Heartect platform and is powered by a brand new 1.5-litre petrol engine

Suzuki has completely overhauled the second-gen Ertiga in every imaginable aspect from its platform to engines and features. Here’s how it stacks up against the outgoing first-gen model.

Pictured: Suzuki Heartect platfrom

Dimensions









Suzuki Ertiga





First-gen (Old)





Second-gen (New)









Length





4,296mm





4,395mm (+99mm)









Width





1,695mm





1,735mm (+40mm)









Height





1,685mm





1,690mm (+5mm)









Wheelbase





2,740mm





2,740mm (same)









Ground Clearance





185mm





180mm (-5mm)









Design and platform

Pictured: 2018 Indonesia-spec Ertiga

The new Ertiga looks muscular and bold in comparison to the outgoing model. Its bonnet now sits comparatively higher than before like an SUV and a flatter profile of its grille and bumper compliments it upright stance. The headlamps are sleeker than before and have a dual-barrel setup with a halogen projector in Indonesia. We expect the India-spec Ertiga to also get an LED projector as relatively cheaper offerings like the Swift and the Dzire offer the same. The new Ertiga also looks wider than before which is partly due to its new muscular design and increased overall width compared to the previous model.

The 99mm increment in length is visible post the C-pillar as the new Ertiga gets a noticeably larger rear quarter glass. It should also make the third-row comparatively airier. There’s a single character line that runs across the length of the MPV as before. The Indonesia-spec model runs on 15-inch alloys (185/65 cross-section tyres) same as the old model. However, the India-spec model could get machine cut 16-inch alloys to make it look more premium than the previous model.

The redesigned rear profile of the Ertiga looks quite Honda-like, especially with the new LED tail lamps that reminds us of the upcoming fifth-gen Honda CR-V. Nevertheless, the rear profile compliments the front with its prominent lines and muscular appearance. The rear quarter glass merges with the rear windscreen to impart a floating effect to the roof.

Interior and Features

This time around, the Ertiga will not borrow its dashboard from the Swift and the Dzire. It will share several parts, though, such as the flat-bottom steering wheel and the air conditioning panel.

Its cabin continues to feature the same grey and beige theme as before, while there’s a central black panel that houses air vents and is accompanied by a width-spanning faux wood insert. Adding a hint of premiumness are the AC vents that seem to be borrowed from Audi’s newer cars such as the A5.

The twin-pod instrument cluster, driver-info display and the steering wheel are identical to the Swift/Dzire. In fact, even the wood inserts on the steering wheel are same as the Dzire’s. The front seats are borrowed as well and as seen on the hatchback and the compact sedan, they are quite supportive here as well. The Indonesia-spec MPV gets manual air conditioning, but the India-spec model should offer climate control like the Swift/Dzire. Interestingly, Suzuki has given AC vents in the twin-bottle holders placed on the central console. These vents should keep the drinks chilled.

It gets an Ignis-like floating infotainment system in a big casing. While the Indonesia-spec model features an aftermarket JVC unit, the India-spec SUV should continue to offer the 7-inch Suzuki Smartplay system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The features list of the new Ertiga includes a passive keyless entry system with push-button engine start/stop, roof-mounted vents with blower control and electronically adjustable outside rearview mirrors. The equipment is nearly identical to the previous model. It gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP (electronic stability program) and ISOFIX child seat anchors for safety. It remains to be seen if ESP will be offered here or not.

Pictured: Suzuki SmartPlay Infotainment System

Courtesy of the increased length, the boot space of the Ertiga has gone up slightly as well. At 153 litres, it is 18 litres more than its predecessor. The Indonesia-spec model gets fabric upholstery, while the India-spec model could get leather instead.

Mechanicals

The second-gen Ertiga will get major upgrades under its bonnet. There’s a new 1.5-litre petrol that Suzuki debuted with the Indonesia-spec MPV, while there’s also a rumoured 1.5-litre in-house developed diesel which is expected to make its debut with the India-spec model. Both the engines should replace the current 1.4-litre petrol and Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre diesel.









Petrol Engine





1.4-litre K14B (old)





1.5-litre K15B (new)









Displacement





1,373cc





1,462cc









Power





92.4PS @ 6,000rpm





104.7PS @ 6,000rpm









Torque





130Nm @ 4,000rpm





138Nm @ 4,400rpm









The Indonesia-spec MPV can be had with a standard 5-speed manual or an optional 4-speed automatic. The India-spec SUV, on the other hand, could get a 6-speed AT. Even the Ciaz facelift, which is likely to get the same petrol engine, is expected to be paired with a 6-speed AT.

There’s no info about the diesel as of now, but it should offer over 100PS of max power and a peak torque could be between 200Nm and 250Nm. Expect it to be mated to a 6-speed manual. The current Ertiga diesel puts out 90PS and 200Nm and comes coupled with a 5-speed manual.

Launch and prices

The second-gen Ertiga is expected to be launched around mid-2018 and is likely to be priced at a premium over the current model that retails for Rs 6.33 lakh to Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The upcoming model could be priced at Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

