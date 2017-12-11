Maruti Suzuki Dzire Recalled For A Possible Faulty Wheel Hub

The recall will affect 21,494 units of the Dzire

Maruti Suzuki India has recalled 21,494 units of its Dzire compact sedan. The recall is to inspect and fix a possible faulty rear wheel hub in these cars. The carmaker had initiated the recall back in October but the news went completely unnoticed.

Under this campaign, all units of the Dzire manufactured between February 23 and July 10, 2017 are being recalled to inspect and replace the possible faulty part. To know whether their cars fall under the said recall or not, customers can enter their Dzire’s chassis number (MA3 followed by the 14-digit alphanumeric number) on the official Maruti Suzuki website. However, it’s a voluntary recall and no car has been reported to have a faulty rear wheel hub as of now.

Maruti Suzuki dealers have been contacting owners of the compact sedan built during this period since early October. In such cases, the cost of inspection and replacement of the faulty part is usually borne by the company.

Since its launch in May earlier this year, the new Dzire has received an overwhelming response from the Indian auto enthusiasts. Its milestone figure of one lakh sales in less than six months is a testimony to this fact. The compact sedan has been topping the sales charts in the country for last three months and has managed to even beat the Alto siblings quite convincingly.

The new Dzire is a radical departure from its predecessor and features LED DRLs, projector headlamps and a neatly sculpted boot along with increased cabin space. This time around, both the petrol- and diesel-powered versions of the Dzire are available with an AMT (automated manual transmission) as well. The fuel efficiency has also increased, and it now reads 28.4kmpl and 22kmpl for diesel and petrol variants, respectively.

