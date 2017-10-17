Maruti Suzuki Dzire Achieves 1 Lakh Sales Mark In 5 Months!

The Maruti Dzire's spanking new design has largely helped the third-gen model to cross the 1 lakh sales mark in a record five months.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has crossed 1 lakh sales milestone in a record-breaking five months in India (launched in May 2017). The new, third-gen model averages well over 30k units monthly, which is almost double compared to the second-gen model.

The oddly integrated boot was one of the biggest bottlenecks in the previous model’s packaging and it is commendable how Maruti has beautifully integrated the boot in restricted dimensions (sub-4m sedan) this time around. Further, availability of an automatic option (automated manual transmission) with both petrol and diesel engines, along with a long list of equipment with goodies such as LED projector headlamps, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and others has certainly helped the new Dzire double its monthly sales and become the bestselling car in the country.

Looking at the sales of the Dzire’s immediate rivals, the Hyundai Xcent averages around 3-4k units monthly, while the Tata Tigor retails around 2k units monthly. The Honda Amaze and the Ford Aspire also sell in the same vicinity as the Tata Tigor. So the Dzire is galaxies away from its peers when it comes to monthly sales.

Maruti highlighted that out of these 1 lakh units nearly 17 per cent of the customers opted for the AMT variants (approximately 17,000).

Fancy buying the Maruti Suzuki Dzire? Check out our ‘variants explained’ story to decide which one to pick, here: 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Variants Explained

