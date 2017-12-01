Maruti Suzuki CelerioX Launched In India

The CelerioX commands a premium of Rs 8,000 over the regular model

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the new CelerioX hatchback in India at a starting price of Rs 4.57 lakh topping out at Rs 5.42 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The X is available in all variants from VXi to ZXi (O), with the exception of CNG powered units. The CelerioX can be yours for an additional payment of Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,000 over the standard model, depending upon the variant.

The most prominent changes on the new Maruti Suzuki CelerioX comprise of black garnishes all around. It gets X theme-based graphics around the front grille, glossy embellishments around fog lamps, roof garnish, side cladding and also on the blacked out B-pillar. As far as the cabin is concerned, there are hardly any changes with the exception of white accents on the existing black interiors. Related: Auto Expo 2018: Maruti Suzuki’s Expected Lineup

Maruti has also introduced an all-new Paprika Orange colour which will be exclusive to the CelerioX. There is a concoction of glossy and matte colours to help the CelerioX stand out amongst its peers. Other colours on the palette to choose from include Arctic White, Glistening Grey, Caffeine Brown and Torque Blue. Related: Maruti To Launch An SUV Over Brezza In India

All the variants are available with a driver airbag as standard while those opting for the optional variants will also get a passenger airbag and ABS.













Variants







Transmission





Ex-showroom Price Delhi (Rs)









Vxi





MT





457,226









Vxi





AMT





500,226









Vxi (O)





MT





472,279









Vxi (O)





AMT





515,279









Zxi





MT





482,234









Zxi





AMT





525,234









Zxi (O)





MT





530,645









Zxi (O)





AMT





542,645









Read More on : Maruti Celerio X AMT