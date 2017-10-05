Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Details Leaked, Bookings Open

Leaked brochure reveals details about Maruti Suzuki’s latest cross-hatch

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the Celerio X, a cross-hatch version of the Celerio. We got our hands on its details thanks to Hardik Garg, a Twitter user. The Celerio X will be offered in four variants - VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi (O). These variants will be offered with an automated manual transmission (AMT) as well. Some dealers have started accepting unofficial bookings for a refundable amount between Rs 5,000 and Rs 11,000.

The Celerio X is more of an accessorised version of the regular Celerio hatchback. The changes are purely cosmetic and includes black plastic cladding around the sides and wheel arches to give it a more rugged look. The Celerio also gets new black alloy wheels and a silver scuff plate at the rear. The redesigned front bumper gets black cladding between the headlamps and the fog lamps too, while the front grille gets a new honeycomb pattern. To go with the rugged theme, the Celerio X gets black roof rails as well. Even the exterior door handles and the outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) are finished in black.

The equipment list of the Celerio X will be similar to that seen on the standard version. Depending on the variant, the Celerio X will get features such as keyless entry, power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, 60:40 split rear seats, steering-mounted audio controls, Bluetooth connectivity, ABS and dual airbags.

The engine too remains the same. The cross-hatch will be powered by a 1.0-litre K10-B engine that pumps out a max power of 68PS at 6000rpm and a peak torque of 90Nm at 3500rpm. Like the standard version, transmission options include a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. The Celerio X will compete against the Renault Kwid 1.0 and the Mahindra KUV100. We expect Maruti Suzuki to charge a premium of Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 over the standard hatchback.

Stay tuned to CarDekho to know the launch price of the Maruti Celerio X.

Read More on : Celerio on road price