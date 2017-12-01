Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs CelerioX

We take a look at what all has gone into the recipe of the Celerio to result in a rugged-looking version, the CelerioX

Maruti Suzuki has launched a new cross-hatch like version of the Celerio, the CelerioX, which is based on the facelift of the regular hatchback (launched in October 2017). While the Maruti CelerioX carries forward the same powertrain options and equipment list as the regular Celerio, it features rugged-looking exterior and interior add-ons. Here’s what is different between the two.

Aesthetics



Gets exclusive orange and brown shades: Paprika Orange (solid) and Caffeine Brown



Comes with dark themed exterior and interior



Features all-around body cladding and roof rails, courtesy of which there’s slight increase in dimensions from that of the standard car





The recessed part around the fog lamp housing in the regular model has been painted gloss black, which makes the lower grille protrude relatively more compared to the regular model



At the sides, it rides on the same alloys, but they are now finished in gloss black. The outside rearview mirror and door handles also feature gloss black finish, while the B-pillar is blacked-out





At the rear, the Celerio X gets a faux silver skid plate and reflectors compared to the Celerio apart from the cladding





While the Celerio features dual-tone black and beige interior theme, the Celerio X comes with an all-black cabin. The seat upholstery features bright orange highlights









Dimensions

CelerioX

Celerio





Length

3,715mm

3,695mm (-20mm)





Width

1,635mm

1,600mm (-35mm)





Height

1,565mm

1,560mm (-5mm)





Wheelbase

2,425mm

2,425mm (0)







Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

5-speed Manual







Variants

CelerioX

Celerio

Difference





VXI

Rs 4.57 lakh

Rs 4.49 lakh

~ Rs 8,000





VXI (O)

Rs 4.72 lakh

Rs 4.64 lakh

~ Rs 8,000





ZXI

Rs 4.82 lakh

Rs 4.74 lakh

~ Rs 8,000





ZXI (O)

Rs 5.30 lakh

Rs 5.22 lakh

~ Rs 8,000







5-speed AMT







Variants

CelerioX

Celerio

Difference





VXI

Rs 5 lakh

Rs 4.92 lakh

~ Rs 8,000





VXI (O)

Rs 5.15 lakh

Rs 5.07 lakh

~ Rs 8,000





ZXI

Rs 5.25 lakh

Rs 5.17 lakh

~ Rs 8,000





ZXI (O)

Rs 5.42 lakh

Rs 5.34 lakh

~ Rs 8,000







The Celerio is also available with the base LXI and LXI (O) variants, unlike the CelerioX. Hence, we have omitted these variants for the price comparison table. Overall, all the extra frills in the CelerioX attracts a premium of around Rs 8,000 compared to the corresponding variant of the regular model.

Vitals



Engine : 1.0-litre K10B

: 1.0-litre K10B

Power : 68PS @ 6,000rpm

: 68PS @ 6,000rpm

Torque : 90Nm @ 3,500rpm

: 90Nm @ 3,500rpm

Transmission : 5-speed manual/AMT (automated-manual transmission)

: 5-speed manual/AMT (automated-manual transmission)

Tyre : 165/70 R14

: 165/70 R14

Ground Clearance: 165mm (no change for the CelerioX)



