Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs CelerioX

We take a look at what all has gone into the recipe of the Celerio to result in a rugged-looking version, the CelerioX
Maruti Suzuki has launched a new cross-hatch like version of the Celerio, the CelerioX, which is based on the facelift of the regular hatchback (launched in October 2017). While the Maruti CelerioX carries forward the same powertrain options and equipment list as the regular Celerio, it features rugged-looking exterior and interior add-ons. Here’s what is different between the two.
Aesthetics
- Gets exclusive orange and brown shades: Paprika Orange (solid) and Caffeine Brown
- Comes with dark themed exterior and interior
- Features all-around body cladding and roof rails, courtesy of which there’s slight increase in dimensions from that of the standard car
- The recessed part around the fog lamp housing in the regular model has been painted gloss black, which makes the lower grille protrude relatively more compared to the regular model
- At the sides, it rides on the same alloys, but they are now finished in gloss black. The outside rearview mirror and door handles also feature gloss black finish, while the B-pillar is blacked-out
- At the rear, the Celerio X gets a faux silver skid plate and reflectors compared to the Celerio apart from the cladding
- While the Celerio features dual-tone black and beige interior theme, the Celerio X comes with an all-black cabin. The seat upholstery features bright orange highlights
|Dimensions
|CelerioX
|Celerio
|Length
|3,715mm
|3,695mm (-20mm)
|Width
|1,635mm
|1,600mm (-35mm)
|Height
|1,565mm
|1,560mm (-5mm)
|Wheelbase
|2,425mm
|2,425mm (0)
Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)
5-speed Manual
|Variants
|CelerioX
|Celerio
|Difference
|VXI
|Rs 4.57 lakh
|Rs 4.49 lakh
|~ Rs 8,000
|VXI (O)
|Rs 4.72 lakh
|Rs 4.64 lakh
|~ Rs 8,000
|ZXI
|Rs 4.82 lakh
|Rs 4.74 lakh
|~ Rs 8,000
|ZXI (O)
|Rs 5.30 lakh
|Rs 5.22 lakh
|~ Rs 8,000
5-speed AMT
|Variants
|CelerioX
|Celerio
|Difference
|VXI
|Rs 5 lakh
|Rs 4.92 lakh
|~ Rs 8,000
|VXI (O)
|Rs 5.15 lakh
|Rs 5.07 lakh
|~ Rs 8,000
|ZXI
|Rs 5.25 lakh
|Rs 5.17 lakh
|~ Rs 8,000
|ZXI (O)
|Rs 5.42 lakh
|Rs 5.34 lakh
|~ Rs 8,000
The Celerio is also available with the base LXI and LXI (O) variants, unlike the CelerioX. Hence, we have omitted these variants for the price comparison table. Overall, all the extra frills in the CelerioX attracts a premium of around Rs 8,000 compared to the corresponding variant of the regular model.
Vitals
- Engine: 1.0-litre K10B
- Power: 68PS @ 6,000rpm
- Torque: 90Nm @ 3,500rpm
- Transmission: 5-speed manual/AMT (automated-manual transmission)
- Tyre: 165/70 R14
- Ground Clearance: 165mm (no change for the CelerioX)
