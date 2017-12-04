 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Variants Explained
Search

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Variants Explained

By: || Updated: 04 Dec 2017 07:30 PM
Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Variants Explained

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available in three variants along with three optional ones. So, which variant should you put your money on?



Maruti Suzuki Celerio



Maruti recently introduced the mid-cycle refreshed/facelift model of the Celerio in October 2017. The Celerio was Maruti’s first AMT-equipped (automated-manual transmission) vehicle in the country and was launched in 2014. In fact, it was the first vehicle in the Indian market to feature an AMT transmission.



The Maruti Celerio is available in three variants – LXI, VXI and ZXI – along with three optional ones  – LXI (O), VXI (O) and ZXI (O). Further, the Celerio’s top two variants – VXI and ZXI –  offer an AMT option as well, including their optional versions, and there’s a CNG option too with the mid VXI variant. Hence, it is available in a total of 12 options. A driver’s airbag is standard across all the variants, while the optional ones additionally pack a front passenger airbag, front seat belts with pre-tensioner and force limiter and ABS. Let us see which variant suits you the best.



Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Specifications 






















Dimensions (L x W x H) 3695mm x 1600mm x 1560mm
Wheelbase 2425mm
Ground clearance 165mm
Seating capacity 5


Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Engine Options





























1.0-litre K10B 3-Cylinder Petrol
Engine displacement 998cc
Transmission 5-speed MT/AMT
Max power 68PS @ 6,000rpm
Max torque 90Nm @ 3,500rpm
Fuel efficiency (claimed) 23.10kmpl


Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXI and LXI (O): Bare bones



Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)
















Variants LXI LXI (Optional)
Price Rs 4.15 lakh Rs 4.30 lakh


Prime Features 




  • Manual air conditioning 

  • Electronic power steering

  • Driver seat belt reminder  

  • Tyre size: 155/80 cross-section R13 



Is it worth buying?



The base LXI variant is purely for people stretching their budget from entry-level cars such as the two Altos, Nano and the Kwid since it is barebones, with a few basic features missing as well. While we appreciate Maruti offering driver airbags as standard across the variant lineup, it should have given at least front power windows with the base LXI variant. Overall, we would pick the optional variant, the LXI (O), as for a mere 15k you get an additional co-passenger’s airbag along with ABS (anti-lock braking system), which none of the entry-level segment cars offers.  



Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXI and VXI (O): Only variant with maximum number of options



5-speed manual





















Variants VXI VXI (Optional)
Price Rs 4.49 lakh Rs 4.64 lakh
Difference over LXI ~ Rs 34,000 ~ Rs 34,000


5-speed AMT
















Variants VXI AMT VXI AMT (Optional)
Price Rs 4.92 lakh Rs 5.07 lakh


Celerio CNG
















Variants VXI CNG VXI CNG (Optional)
Price Rs 5.11 lakh Rs 5.26 lakh


Prime Features 



Over the LXI variant, the VXI offers: 




  • Front and rear power windows with driver-side auto down

  • Internally adjustable outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs)

  • Central locking

  • Rear seat with 60:40 split 

  • Day and night inside rear view mirror 

  • Full wheel cap with 165/70 R14 tyres 

  • Chrome grille

  • Body coloured ORVMs and door handles 



Is it worth buying? 



The VXI offers the maximum number of options in the Celerio’s lineup to go for, including the exclusive CNG one. It also gets basic necessities over the LXI such as power windows and central locking. The price difference over the LXI is also acceptable considering the added equipment and is identical to both the VXI and VXI (O).  Overall, we think that the VXI is the most value-packed trim as it gives you all the basic goodies along with an automatic and an exclusive alternative fuel option (CNG). Again, we would pick the optional version as it’s a relatively safer one.  



Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXI and ZXI (O): Premium frills!



5-speed manual





















Variants ZXI ZXI (Optional)
Price Rs 4.74 lakh Rs 5.22 lakh
Difference over VXI ~ Rs 25,000 ~ Rs 58,000


5-speed AMT





















Variants ZXI AMT ZXI AMT (Optional)
Price Rs 5.17 lakh Rs 5.34 lakh
Difference over VXI ~ Rs 25,000 ~ Rs 27,000


Prime features 



Over the VXI variant, the ZXI offers: 




  • Double-DIN audio system with Bluetooth phone integration along with CD, USB and Aux-in, and is coupled to a four-speaker system 

  • Electronically adjustable outside rearview mirrors 

  • Central locking with keyless entry 

  • Tilt-adjustable steering 



Maruti Suzuki Celerio



ZXI (O) manual: Front fog lamps, alloy wheels, anti-theft security system and height-adjustable driver’s seat 



Is it worth buying? 



Being the range-topping variant, the ZXI adds the premium quotient to the Celerio's packaging. The upgrade of around Rs 25,000 looks nominal given the added equipment the ZXI manual, ZXI AMT and ZXI (O) AMT variants charge. The ZXI (O) manual, on the other hand, is the most loaded variant in the hatchback’s lineup, but the roughly Rs 60,000 upgrade looks a little steep just for alloy wheels, height-adjustable driver’s seat and a couple of more goodies.  



Maruti Suzuki Celerio



You don’t wanna miss this: Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs CelerioX



Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs CelerioX


Read More on : Celerio AMT


This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Renault Rolls Out Year-End Offers On The Kwid

trending now

VIDEO
Controversy spurs after Mani Shankar Aiyar's Aurangzeb comment on ...
VIDEO
In Graphics: Bigg Boss 11: Evicted contestant Bandagi Kalra REVEALS ...
INDIA
Rahul took charge as a 'General' when Congress lost ...