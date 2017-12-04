Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Variants Explained

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available in three variants along with three optional ones. So, which variant should you put your money on?

Maruti recently introduced the mid-cycle refreshed/facelift model of the Celerio in October 2017. The Celerio was Maruti’s first AMT-equipped (automated-manual transmission) vehicle in the country and was launched in 2014. In fact, it was the first vehicle in the Indian market to feature an AMT transmission.

The Maruti Celerio is available in three variants – LXI, VXI and ZXI – along with three optional ones – LXI (O), VXI (O) and ZXI (O). Further, the Celerio’s top two variants – VXI and ZXI – offer an AMT option as well, including their optional versions, and there’s a CNG option too with the mid VXI variant. Hence, it is available in a total of 12 options. A driver’s airbag is standard across all the variants, while the optional ones additionally pack a front passenger airbag, front seat belts with pre-tensioner and force limiter and ABS. Let us see which variant suits you the best.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Specifications







Dimensions (L x W x H)

3695mm x 1600mm x 1560mm





Wheelbase

2425mm





Ground clearance

165mm





Seating capacity

5







Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Engine Options







1.0-litre K10B 3-Cylinder Petrol





Engine displacement

998cc





Transmission

5-speed MT/AMT





Max power

68PS @ 6,000rpm





Max torque

90Nm @ 3,500rpm





Fuel efficiency (claimed)

23.10kmpl







Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXI and LXI (O): Bare bones

Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)







Variants

LXI

LXI (Optional)





Price

Rs 4.15 lakh

Rs 4.30 lakh







Prime Features



Manual air conditioning



Electronic power steering



Driver seat belt reminder



Tyre size: 155/80 cross-section R13



Is it worth buying?

The base LXI variant is purely for people stretching their budget from entry-level cars such as the two Altos, Nano and the Kwid since it is barebones, with a few basic features missing as well. While we appreciate Maruti offering driver airbags as standard across the variant lineup, it should have given at least front power windows with the base LXI variant. Overall, we would pick the optional variant, the LXI (O), as for a mere 15k you get an additional co-passenger’s airbag along with ABS (anti-lock braking system), which none of the entry-level segment cars offers.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXI and VXI (O): Only variant with maximum number of options

5-speed manual







Variants

VXI

VXI (Optional)





Price

Rs 4.49 lakh

Rs 4.64 lakh





Difference over LXI

~ Rs 34,000

~ Rs 34,000







5-speed AMT







Variants

VXI AMT

VXI AMT (Optional)





Price

Rs 4.92 lakh

Rs 5.07 lakh







Celerio CNG







Variants

VXI CNG

VXI CNG (Optional)





Price

Rs 5.11 lakh

Rs 5.26 lakh







Prime Features

Over the LXI variant, the VXI offers:



Front and rear power windows with driver-side auto down



Internally adjustable outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs)



Central locking



Rear seat with 60:40 split



Day and night inside rear view mirror



Full wheel cap with 165/70 R14 tyres



Chrome grille



Body coloured ORVMs and door handles



Is it worth buying?

The VXI offers the maximum number of options in the Celerio’s lineup to go for, including the exclusive CNG one. It also gets basic necessities over the LXI such as power windows and central locking. The price difference over the LXI is also acceptable considering the added equipment and is identical to both the VXI and VXI (O). Overall, we think that the VXI is the most value-packed trim as it gives you all the basic goodies along with an automatic and an exclusive alternative fuel option (CNG). Again, we would pick the optional version as it’s a relatively safer one.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXI and ZXI (O): Premium frills!

5-speed manual







Variants

ZXI

ZXI (Optional)





Price

Rs 4.74 lakh

Rs 5.22 lakh





Difference over VXI

~ Rs 25,000

~ Rs 58,000







5-speed AMT







Variants

ZXI AMT

ZXI AMT (Optional)





Price

Rs 5.17 lakh

Rs 5.34 lakh





Difference over VXI

~ Rs 25,000

~ Rs 27,000







Prime features

Over the VXI variant, the ZXI offers:



Double-DIN audio system with Bluetooth phone integration along with CD, USB and Aux-in, and is coupled to a four-speaker system



Electronically adjustable outside rearview mirrors



Central locking with keyless entry



Tilt-adjustable steering



ZXI (O) manual: Front fog lamps, alloy wheels, anti-theft security system and height-adjustable driver’s seat

Is it worth buying?

Being the range-topping variant, the ZXI adds the premium quotient to the Celerio's packaging. The upgrade of around Rs 25,000 looks nominal given the added equipment the ZXI manual, ZXI AMT and ZXI (O) AMT variants charge. The ZXI (O) manual, on the other hand, is the most loaded variant in the hatchback’s lineup, but the roughly Rs 60,000 upgrade looks a little steep just for alloy wheels, height-adjustable driver’s seat and a couple of more goodies.

