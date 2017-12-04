Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Variants Explained

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available in three variants along with three optional ones. So, which variant should you put your money on?
Maruti recently introduced the mid-cycle refreshed/facelift model of the Celerio in October 2017. The Celerio was Maruti’s first AMT-equipped (automated-manual transmission) vehicle in the country and was launched in 2014. In fact, it was the first vehicle in the Indian market to feature an AMT transmission.
The Maruti Celerio is available in three variants – LXI, VXI and ZXI – along with three optional ones – LXI (O), VXI (O) and ZXI (O). Further, the Celerio’s top two variants – VXI and ZXI – offer an AMT option as well, including their optional versions, and there’s a CNG option too with the mid VXI variant. Hence, it is available in a total of 12 options. A driver’s airbag is standard across all the variants, while the optional ones additionally pack a front passenger airbag, front seat belts with pre-tensioner and force limiter and ABS. Let us see which variant suits you the best.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Specifications
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|3695mm x 1600mm x 1560mm
|Wheelbase
|2425mm
|Ground clearance
|165mm
|Seating capacity
|5
Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Engine Options
|1.0-litre K10B 3-Cylinder Petrol
|Engine displacement
|998cc
|Transmission
|5-speed MT/AMT
|Max power
|68PS @ 6,000rpm
|Max torque
|90Nm @ 3,500rpm
|Fuel efficiency (claimed)
|23.10kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXI and LXI (O): Bare bones
Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)
|Variants
|LXI
|LXI (Optional)
|Price
|Rs 4.15 lakh
|Rs 4.30 lakh
Prime Features
- Manual air conditioning
- Electronic power steering
- Driver seat belt reminder
- Tyre size: 155/80 cross-section R13
Is it worth buying?
The base LXI variant is purely for people stretching their budget from entry-level cars such as the two Altos, Nano and the Kwid since it is barebones, with a few basic features missing as well. While we appreciate Maruti offering driver airbags as standard across the variant lineup, it should have given at least front power windows with the base LXI variant. Overall, we would pick the optional variant, the LXI (O), as for a mere 15k you get an additional co-passenger’s airbag along with ABS (anti-lock braking system), which none of the entry-level segment cars offers.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXI and VXI (O): Only variant with maximum number of options
5-speed manual
|Variants
|VXI
|VXI (Optional)
|Price
|Rs 4.49 lakh
|Rs 4.64 lakh
|Difference over LXI
|~ Rs 34,000
|~ Rs 34,000
5-speed AMT
|Variants
|VXI AMT
|VXI AMT (Optional)
|Price
|Rs 4.92 lakh
|Rs 5.07 lakh
Celerio CNG
|Variants
|VXI CNG
|VXI CNG (Optional)
|Price
|Rs 5.11 lakh
|Rs 5.26 lakh
Prime Features
Over the LXI variant, the VXI offers:
- Front and rear power windows with driver-side auto down
- Internally adjustable outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs)
- Central locking
- Rear seat with 60:40 split
- Day and night inside rear view mirror
- Full wheel cap with 165/70 R14 tyres
- Chrome grille
- Body coloured ORVMs and door handles
Is it worth buying?
The VXI offers the maximum number of options in the Celerio’s lineup to go for, including the exclusive CNG one. It also gets basic necessities over the LXI such as power windows and central locking. The price difference over the LXI is also acceptable considering the added equipment and is identical to both the VXI and VXI (O). Overall, we think that the VXI is the most value-packed trim as it gives you all the basic goodies along with an automatic and an exclusive alternative fuel option (CNG). Again, we would pick the optional version as it’s a relatively safer one.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXI and ZXI (O): Premium frills!
5-speed manual
|Variants
|ZXI
|ZXI (Optional)
|Price
|Rs 4.74 lakh
|Rs 5.22 lakh
|Difference over VXI
|~ Rs 25,000
|~ Rs 58,000
5-speed AMT
|Variants
|ZXI AMT
|ZXI AMT (Optional)
|Price
|Rs 5.17 lakh
|Rs 5.34 lakh
|Difference over VXI
|~ Rs 25,000
|~ Rs 27,000
Prime features
Over the VXI variant, the ZXI offers:
- Double-DIN audio system with Bluetooth phone integration along with CD, USB and Aux-in, and is coupled to a four-speaker system
- Electronically adjustable outside rearview mirrors
- Central locking with keyless entry
- Tilt-adjustable steering
ZXI (O) manual: Front fog lamps, alloy wheels, anti-theft security system and height-adjustable driver’s seat
Is it worth buying?
Being the range-topping variant, the ZXI adds the premium quotient to the Celerio's packaging. The upgrade of around Rs 25,000 looks nominal given the added equipment the ZXI manual, ZXI AMT and ZXI (O) AMT variants charge. The ZXI (O) manual, on the other hand, is the most loaded variant in the hatchback’s lineup, but the roughly Rs 60,000 upgrade looks a little steep just for alloy wheels, height-adjustable driver’s seat and a couple of more goodies.
