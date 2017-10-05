Maruti Suzuki Celerio Facelift Launched At Rs 4.15 Lakh

The refreshed hatchback comes with loads of cosmetic updates, both inside and out

While we were waiting for Maruti Suzuki to launch the Celerio X, details of which were leaked online, the company has shocked us with the launch of the updated Celerio altogether. With a starting price of Rs 4.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the mid-life update brings refreshed interiors, revamped exteriors and better safety tech on-board.

Here’s the variant-wise price list (ex-showroom Delhi):

Petrol:

Lxi MT - Rs 4,15,273

Lxi (O) MT - Rs 4,29,289

Vxi MT - Rs 4,48,418

Vxi (O) MT - Rs 4,63,908

Zxi MT - Rs 4,73,934

Vxi AGS - Rs 4,91,418

Vxi (O) AGS - Rs 5,06,908

Zxi AGS - Rs 5,16,934

Zxi (O) MT - Rs 5,22,043

Zxi (O) AGS - Rs 5,34,043

CNG:

Vxi MT - Rs 5,10,438

Vxi (O) MT - Rs 5,25,577

So what’s changed then? On the outside, the Celerio facelift gets a sporty mesh grille, a chrome lining on the bonnet, redesigned fog-lamp housings, and restyled front and rear bumpers. The changes inside the cabin are more in-your-face with the new dual-tone black and greige theme. The greige (a portmanteau of grey and beige) seats also get abstract patterns to liven up the cabin. The combination of silver accents and door trim fabric design complete the makeover.

The real bonus is in its safety front. The Celerio becomes the seventh model from Maruti Suzuki that meets new car safety norms. Prior to this pocket-friendly hatchback, other cars that received the same safety update include the S-Cross, Baleno, Ciaz, Ertiga, Ignis and the Dzire. The Celerio now comes with a driver’s airbags as standard. The kit also includes a seatbelt reminder for the driver. Additionally, ABS and passenger airbags are offered as optional extras on all variants.

Launched in 2014, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio has already crossed the 3 lakh unit sales mark. In the months between April and Septmeber this year, 36 per cent of Celerio customers opted for AGS-equipped variants. AGS or Auto Gear Shift is simply but an AMT or automated manual transmission. Meanwhile, Z-prefixed variants of the Celerio contributed to 48 per cent of sales during the first half of current fiscal year.

Read More on : Maruti Celerio Automatic