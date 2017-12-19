Maruti Suzuki Cars With SmartPlay Now Get Android Auto As Standard

Good news for car owners having older versions of company’s SmartPlay infotainment system as they can now get it upgraded free of cost.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) has announced that all its cars loaded with SmartPlay infotainment system will now get Android Auto. Existing Maruti Suzuki owners having older versions of the SmartPlay unit in their cars can upgrade it free of cost to enjoy Android Auto besides the pre-existing Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink. The software update will be done at Maruti Suzuki workshops till March 31, 2018.

To know how Android Auto and Apple CarPlay works, you must read this – Android Auto And Apple CarPlay- What Do They Offer

Some of the newer Maruti Suzuki cars already get Android Auto with CarPlay and MirrorLink. These include the Dzire, Ignis and the S-Cross facelift. The variants of cars which have the previous generation software supporting only Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink include, the pre-facelift Maruti Suzuki S-Cross (Alpha & Zeta), Ciaz (Alpha), Baleno (Alpha), Vitara Brezza (Z+) and the Ertiga (Z+).

Next year seems to be quite action-packed for Maruti Suzuki as the carmaker will be bringing in its third-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, probably at the Auto Expo 2018. Maruti Suzuki is also working on a new generation of the Ertiga MPV and the Ciaz facelift and we’re expecting the company to showcase at least one of these at the Expo in February, alongside the new Suzuki Jimny, which was recently spied outside India. The Jimny is a rumoured replacement of the Maruti Gypsy in India.

Recommended: Auto Expo 2018: Maruti Suzuki’s Expected Lineup