Maruti Suzuki Baleno Zeta Petrol Automatic launched at INR 7.47 lakhs

Maruti Suzuki has announced the introduction of an automatic transmission with Baleno’s Zeta variant. Priced at INR 7.47 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi), the car is equipped with a CVT (Continuous Variable Transmission) unit and retains all the bells and whistles that are currently available on the manual Zeta variant. Earlier, CVT was available only on the mid-trim Delta.

Alloy wheels, front fog lamps, auto headlamps, chrome door handles, auto dimming IRVM, height-adjustable driver's seat, keyless entry & go, illumination for the glovebox and an MID with a colour TFT screen are some of the features that Baleno’s Zeta trim comes loaded with.

Apart from Baleno, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo also offers an automatic variant. Whereas the segment leader Elite i20 from Hyundai is restricted to just manual variants.

Introducing the new variant, R.S. Kalsi, executive director (marketing & sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,"Baleno has rapidly found success to become a popular premium hatchback owing to its design, technology and performance. We are thankful to customers for the support and continue our efforts to improve its availability. The automatic option – Continuous Variable Transmission – offered on the Delta variant has been much appreciated by the customers. We are now offering CVT on the Zeta variant as well, to popularise two pedal technologies. ”

Since its debut in October last year, Maruti Suzuki has delivered over 44,000 Balenos to its customers. The carmaker has 55,000 pre-orders for the same as well. Also, the Baleno is the first model to be exported to Suzuki's home market – Japan. Going forward, Maruti plans to export the model to more than 100 countries from India.

The petrol variants of the Baleno draw their power from the 83bhp 1.2-litre K-Series engine and the Fiat-sourced 74bhp 1.3-litre DDiS unit propels its diesel trims. Both the engines are mated to a five-speed manual transmission while the petrol engine is also available with a CVT gearbox. Read our review here.

Watch First Drive of Maruti Baleno

Read More on : Maruti Baleno