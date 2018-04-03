Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Variants Explained

With prices starting from Rs 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available in twelve different variants, including the RS

Prices for the Baleno start from Rs 5.26 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 8.43 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Before we get into variant-wise descriptions, let’s quickly round up the dimensions and engine specifications.







Vitals





L x W x H (mm)

3,995 x 1,745 x 1,510





Ground Clearance (mm)

170 (unladen)





Seating Capacity

5













Engine Specifications





Engine

Petrol

BoosterJet Petrol

Diesel





Displacement

1,197cc

998cc

1,248cc





Max. Power

84PS

102PS

75PS





Max. Torque

115Nm

150Nm

190Nm





Claimed Fuel Efficiency

21.4kmpl (MT & CVT)

21.1kmpl

27.39kmpl







Just to get things started, all variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno come with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt pre-tensioners with force limiters and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. Only the petrol engine comes with a CVT (continuously variable transmission). All variants with a three-pedal setup come with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma - Premium hatch for those on a budget







Price

Sigma Petrol MT

Sigma Diesel MT





Ex-Showroom Delhi

Rs 5.35 lakh

Rs 6.51 lakh













Significant Features





Body coloured ORVMs, door handles and bumpers

Headlamp leveling

Central locking

Front power windows





Driver side seatbelt reminder

Tilt steering adjustment

Front and rear accessory socket

Anti-Theft security system







The Baleno, even in its base version, has a decent amount of kit. The only real misses are the music system, which can later be a third-party, aftermarket unit, parking sensors and rear power windows. So, if you are on a budget and want a practical hatchback, which is big enough for a family of four and will be reliable, just go for the base model. If your average daily run is high, get the diesel as it is a lot more frugal and is also fun to drive.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Delta - Covers all basics but incremental cost on the higher side







Price

Delta Petrol

Delta CVT

Delta Diesel





Ex-Showroom Delhi

Rs 5.99 lakh

Rs 7.09 lakh

Rs 7.17 lakh





Approx price premium above Sigma

Rs 64,000

NA

Rs 66,000













Significant Features Added Over Baleno Sigma





Electrically foldable ORVMs with turn indicators

Full wheel covers

Reverse parking sensors





Music system with AUX/USB/Radio/CD/Bluetooth

Rear defogger

Rear wiper with washer





Automatic climate control

60:40 split rear seat

Rear power windows







With those added features and some more in its kitty, the price premium you pay is a bit stretched. But then if you are getting all the extra features fitted by the manufacturer itself, you do get that extra peace of mind and that doesn’t really have a price, does it?! If you are after a two-pedal setup for an on-road price of around Rs 8 lakh, the Delta CVT will fit your bill too. The Baleno in its Delta variant adds more value to the package. Almost all the major features have been ticked here. But if you want features like alloy wheels and auto headlamps in the recipe, you’ll have to look at the next-in-line variant.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Zeta - Best balance between price and premiumness







Price

Zeta Petrol

Zeta CVT

Zeta Diesel





Ex-Showroom Delhi

Rs 6.65 lakh

Rs 7.70 lakh

Rs 7.78 lakh





Approx price premium above Delta

Rs 66,000

Rs 61,000

Rs 61,000













Significant Features Added Over Baleno Delta





Height adjustable driver’s seat

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Automatic headlamps





Follow me home/lead to vehicle headlamps

Front fog lamps

Auto dimming IRVM





Coloured MID (Multi Information Display)

Telescopic steering adjust

16-inch Alloy wheels





Lights in front footwell, boot and glovebox

Push button start/stop with smart key

Front armrest with storage







No matter which way you look at this, it’ll be hard to argue against the added stuff for the extra money you pay. As you may have noticed, most of those features are beefing up the convenience factor for the owner. If you are the sort of person who likes the car to take control of some things automatically and doesn’t ask you to insert the key to start the engine, the Zeta variant is the one for you. And as with the Delta, the Zeta is also available with the comfort of a CVT.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha - Emotional buy







Price

Alpha Petrol

Alpha CVT

Alpha Diesel





Ex-Showroom Delhi

Rs 7.35 lakh

Rs 8.40 lakh

Rs 8.49 lakh





Approx price premium above Zeta

Rs 70,000

Rs 70,000

Rs 71,000













Significant Features Added Over Baleno Zeta





Projector headlamps

7.0-inch SmartPlay infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Reverse parking camera





GPS navigation

LED daytime running lights (DRLs)

Voice command recognition







The simple matter of the fact is this - if you want all the bells and whistles in your Baleno, including the touchscreen infotainment system, you’ll have to shell out an additional Rs 71,000 over the Zeta variant. Although the premium is a bit steep in our opinion, the Baleno Alpha is still one of the most affordable, fully loaded premium hatchbacks currently available.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS - Extra power comes at extra cost

But what if you want all the gadgetry that the company has to offer, with some added oomph from underneath the pretty exterior? That’s where the Baleno RS comes in. As you must have guessed, it is based on the Baleno Alpha variant but powering it is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder BoosterJet petrol engine that pumps out 102PS of power and 150Nm of torque. Sure, that added power isn’t going to help in the fuel consumption section but with a claimed mileage of 21.1kmpl, it isn’t the end of the world.

How will the world know that you are driving an RS and not a standard Baleno? Well, the RS comes with sportier front and rear bumpers, racy side skirts, mesh front grille, black 16-inch alloy wheels and an ‘RS’ badge at the boot lid.

Baleno RS vs Polo GT TSI - Read the detailed comparison here.

With a price of Rs 8.44 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Baleno RS is about Rs 1.09 lakh dearer than the standard Baleno Alpha, Rs 4,000 more than the Alpha-CVT, and about Rs 5,000 cheaper than the Alpha-diesel.

So if you want a practical hatch for your family and something fast to tinkle the keen driver’s instinct at times, the Baleno RS makes for a perfect fit.

We hope that this article about the Baleno’s variants has helped you decide which one suits your needs and requirements the best. If you do have any suggestion or feedback, please share it in the comments section below.

