Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Variants Explained

With prices starting from Rs 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available in twelve different variants, including the RS
Prices for the Baleno start from Rs 5.26 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 8.43 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Before we get into variant-wise descriptions, let’s quickly round up the dimensions and engine specifications.
|Vitals
|L x W x H (mm)
|3,995 x 1,745 x 1,510
|Ground Clearance (mm)
|170 (unladen)
|Seating Capacity
|5
|Engine Specifications
|Engine
|Petrol
|BoosterJet Petrol
|Diesel
|Displacement
|1,197cc
|998cc
|1,248cc
|Max. Power
|84PS
|102PS
|75PS
|Max. Torque
|115Nm
|150Nm
|190Nm
|Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|21.4kmpl (MT & CVT)
|21.1kmpl
|27.39kmpl
Just to get things started, all variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno come with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt pre-tensioners with force limiters and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. Only the petrol engine comes with a CVT (continuously variable transmission). All variants with a three-pedal setup come with a 5-speed manual transmission.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma - Premium hatch for those on a budget
|Price
|Sigma Petrol MT
|Sigma Diesel MT
|Ex-Showroom Delhi
|Rs 5.35 lakh
|Rs 6.51 lakh
|Significant Features
|Body coloured ORVMs, door handles and bumpers
|Headlamp leveling
|Central locking
|Front power windows
|Driver side seatbelt reminder
|Tilt steering adjustment
|Front and rear accessory socket
|Anti-Theft security system
The Baleno, even in its base version, has a decent amount of kit. The only real misses are the music system, which can later be a third-party, aftermarket unit, parking sensors and rear power windows. So, if you are on a budget and want a practical hatchback, which is big enough for a family of four and will be reliable, just go for the base model. If your average daily run is high, get the diesel as it is a lot more frugal and is also fun to drive.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Delta - Covers all basics but incremental cost on the higher side
|Price
|Delta Petrol
|Delta CVT
|Delta Diesel
|Ex-Showroom Delhi
|Rs 5.99 lakh
|Rs 7.09 lakh
|Rs 7.17 lakh
|Approx price premium above Sigma
|Rs 64,000
|NA
|Rs 66,000
|Significant Features Added Over Baleno Sigma
|Electrically foldable ORVMs with turn indicators
|Full wheel covers
|Reverse parking sensors
|Music system with AUX/USB/Radio/CD/Bluetooth
|Rear defogger
|Rear wiper with washer
|Automatic climate control
|60:40 split rear seat
|Rear power windows
With those added features and some more in its kitty, the price premium you pay is a bit stretched. But then if you are getting all the extra features fitted by the manufacturer itself, you do get that extra peace of mind and that doesn’t really have a price, does it?! If you are after a two-pedal setup for an on-road price of around Rs 8 lakh, the Delta CVT will fit your bill too. The Baleno in its Delta variant adds more value to the package. Almost all the major features have been ticked here. But if you want features like alloy wheels and auto headlamps in the recipe, you’ll have to look at the next-in-line variant.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Zeta - Best balance between price and premiumness
|Price
|Zeta Petrol
|Zeta CVT
|Zeta Diesel
|Ex-Showroom Delhi
|Rs 6.65 lakh
|Rs 7.70 lakh
|Rs 7.78 lakh
|Approx price premium above Delta
|Rs 66,000
|Rs 61,000
|Rs 61,000
|Significant Features Added Over Baleno Delta
|Height adjustable driver’s seat
|Leather-wrapped steering wheel
|Automatic headlamps
|Follow me home/lead to vehicle headlamps
|Front fog lamps
|Auto dimming IRVM
|Coloured MID (Multi Information Display)
|Telescopic steering adjust
|16-inch Alloy wheels
|Lights in front footwell, boot and glovebox
|Push button start/stop with smart key
|Front armrest with storage
No matter which way you look at this, it’ll be hard to argue against the added stuff for the extra money you pay. As you may have noticed, most of those features are beefing up the convenience factor for the owner. If you are the sort of person who likes the car to take control of some things automatically and doesn’t ask you to insert the key to start the engine, the Zeta variant is the one for you. And as with the Delta, the Zeta is also available with the comfort of a CVT.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha - Emotional buy
|Price
|Alpha Petrol
|Alpha CVT
|Alpha Diesel
|Ex-Showroom Delhi
|Rs 7.35 lakh
|Rs 8.40 lakh
|Rs 8.49 lakh
|Approx price premium above Zeta
|Rs 70,000
|Rs 70,000
|Rs 71,000
|Significant Features Added Over Baleno Zeta
|Projector headlamps
|7.0-inch SmartPlay infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
|Reverse parking camera
|GPS navigation
|LED daytime running lights (DRLs)
|Voice command recognition
The simple matter of the fact is this - if you want all the bells and whistles in your Baleno, including the touchscreen infotainment system, you’ll have to shell out an additional Rs 71,000 over the Zeta variant. Although the premium is a bit steep in our opinion, the Baleno Alpha is still one of the most affordable, fully loaded premium hatchbacks currently available.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS - Extra power comes at extra cost
But what if you want all the gadgetry that the company has to offer, with some added oomph from underneath the pretty exterior? That’s where the Baleno RS comes in. As you must have guessed, it is based on the Baleno Alpha variant but powering it is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder BoosterJet petrol engine that pumps out 102PS of power and 150Nm of torque. Sure, that added power isn’t going to help in the fuel consumption section but with a claimed mileage of 21.1kmpl, it isn’t the end of the world.
How will the world know that you are driving an RS and not a standard Baleno? Well, the RS comes with sportier front and rear bumpers, racy side skirts, mesh front grille, black 16-inch alloy wheels and an ‘RS’ badge at the boot lid.
Baleno RS vs Polo GT TSI - Read the detailed comparison here.
With a price of Rs 8.44 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Baleno RS is about Rs 1.09 lakh dearer than the standard Baleno Alpha, Rs 4,000 more than the Alpha-CVT, and about Rs 5,000 cheaper than the Alpha-diesel.
So if you want a practical hatch for your family and something fast to tinkle the keen driver’s instinct at times, the Baleno RS makes for a perfect fit.
We hope that this article about the Baleno’s variants has helped you decide which one suits your needs and requirements the best. If you do have any suggestion or feedback, please share it in the comments section below.
