Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Variants Explained

With prices starting from Rs 5.26 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available in twelve different variants, including the RS

Launched in October 2015, the Baleno has been a phenomenal success for India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki. Not only it has managed to annihilate all its competition, including the Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo, it also reaffirms the belief - Maruti Suzuki knows Indian customers better than anyone else does. In July this year, the company added a petrol-CVT combination in the Alpha variant. As of now, it is available in twelve different variants covering three engine options and two transmissions, including the RS.

Prices for the Baleno start from Rs 5.26 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 8.43 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Before we get into variant-wise descriptions, let’s quickly round up the dimensions and engine specifications.







Vitals









L x W x H (mm)

3,995 x 1,745 x 1,510





Ground Clearance (mm)

170 (unladen)





Seating Capacity

5













Engine Specifications





Engine

Petrol

BoosterJet Petrol

Diesel





Displacement

1,197cc

998cc

1,248cc





Max. Power

84PS

102PS

75PS





Max. Torque

115Nm

150Nm

190Nm





Claimed Fuel Efficiency

21.4kmpl (MT & CVT)

21.1kmpl

27.39kmpl







Now that we know what the Baleno has in its core recipe, let’s move on to see what the premium hatchback has to offer in every single variant. Benefit of that? It’ll be easier for you to pick one from the entire list. Just to get things started, all variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno come with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt pre-tensioners with force limiters and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. Only the petrol engine comes with a CVT (continuously variable transmission). All variants with a three-pedal setup come with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma - Premium hatch for those on a budget







Price

Sigma Petrol MT

Sigma Diesel MT





Ex-Showroom Delhi

Rs 5.26 lakh

Rs 6.44 lakh







No matter which engine you choose, you’ll get the same equipment inside and outside the cabin.

Here’s are some of the features that the Baleno comes with in its base spec:



Body coloured ORVMs, door handles and bumpers



Headlamp leveling



Anti-Theft security system



Driver side seatbelt reminder



Central locking



Front power windows



Tilt steering adjustment



Front and rear accessory socket



The Baleno, even in its base version, has a decent amount of kit. The only real misses are the music system, which can later be a third-party, aftermarket unit, parking sensors and rear power windows. So, if you are on a budget and want a practical hatchback, which is big enough for a family of four and will be reliable, just go for the base model. If your average daily run is high, get the diesel as it is a lot more frugal and is also fun to drive.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Delta - Covers all basics but incremental cost on the higher side







Price

Delta Petrol

Delta CVT

Delta Diesel





Ex-Showroom Delhi

Rs 5.98 lakh

Rs 7.03 lakh

Rs 7.10 lakh





Approx price premium above Sigma

Rs 72,000

NA

Rs 66,000







Like before, all three Delta variants get the same kit. But what do you get for the extra you pay? Here are the main added features over and above the Sigma variants:



Electrically foldable ORVMs with turn indicators



Full wheel covers



Reverse parking sensors



Rear wiper with washer



Rear defogger



Music system with AUX/USB/Radio/CD/Bluetooth



Rear power windows



60:40 split rear seat



Automatic climate control



With those added features and some more in its kitty, the price premium you pay is a bit stretched. But then if you are getting all the extra features fitted by the manufacturer itself, you do get that extra peace of mind and that doesn’t really have a price, does it?! If you are after a two-pedal setup for an on-road price of around Rs 8 lakh, the Delta CVT will fit your bill too. The Baleno in its Delta variant adds more value to the package. Almost all the major features have been ticked here. But if you want features like alloy wheels and auto headlamps in the recipe, you’ll have to look at the next-in-line variant.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Zeta - Best balance between price and premiumness







Price

Zeta Petrol

Zeta CVT

Zeta Diesel





Ex-Showroom Delhi

Rs 6.58 lakh

Rs 7.63 lakh

Rs 7.71 lakh





Approx price premium above Delta

Rs 60,000

Rs 60,000

Rs 61,000







The price premium above the Delta variant is almost identical in all three engine-transmission combinations available. Here’s the list of the main added goodness:



16-inch Alloy wheels



Lights in front footwell, boot and glovebox



Coloured MID (Multi Information Display)



Leather-wrapped steering wheel



Front fog lamps



Automatic headlamps



Auto dimming IRVM



Telescopic steering adjust



Follow me home/lead to vehicle headlamps



Front armrest with storage



Push button start/stop with smart key



Height adjustable driver’s seat



No matter which way you look at this, it’ll be hard to argue against the added stuff for the extra money you pay. As you may have noticed, most of those features are beefing up the convenience factor for the owner. If you are the sort of person who likes the car to take control of some things automatically and doesn’t ask you to insert the key to start the engine, the Zeta variant is the one for you. And as with the Delta, the Zeta is also available with the comfort of a CVT.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha - Emotional buy







Price

Alpha Petrol

Alpha CVT

Alpha Diesel





Ex-Showroom Delhi

Rs 7.29 lakh

Rs 8.34 lakh

Rs 8.43 lakh





Approx price premium above Zeta

Rs 71,000

Rs 71,000

Rs 72,000







By now, you know what follows next, don’t you?! Yes, exactly. Let’s see what the fully loaded version of the Baleno has over and above the Zeta variant. Here are some of the main inclusions:



LED daytime running lights (DRLs)



Projector headlamps



Reverse parking camera



7.0-inch SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay



GPS navigation



Voice command recognition



The simple matter of the fact is this - if you want all the bells and whistles in your Baleno, including the touchscreen infotainment system, you’ll have to shell out an additional Rs 71,000 over the Zeta variant. Although the premium is a bit steep in our opinion, the Baleno Alpha is still one of the most affordable, fully loaded premium hatchbacks currently available.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS - Extra power comes at extra cost

But what if you want all the gadgetry that the company has to offer, with some added oomph from underneath the pretty exterior? That’s where the Baleno RS comes in. As you must have guessed, it is based on the Baleno Alpha variant but powering it is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder BoosterJet petrol engine that pumps out 102PS of power and 150Nm of torque. Sure, that added power isn’t going to help in the fuel consumption section but with a claimed mileage of 21.1kmpl, it isn’t the end of the world.

How will the world know that you are driving an RS and not a standard Baleno? Well, the RS comes with sportier front and rear bumpers, racy side skirts, mesh front grille, black 16-inch alloy wheels and an ‘RS’ badge at the boot lid.

With a price of Rs 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Baleno RS is about Rs 1.09 lakh dearer than the standard Baleno Alpha, Rs 4,000 more than the Alpha-CVT, and about Rs 5,000 cheaper than the Alpha-diesel.

So if you want a practical hatch for your family and something fast to tinkle the keen driver’s instinct at times, the Baleno RS makes for a perfect fit.

We hope that this article about the Baleno’s variants has helped you decide which one suits your needs and requirements the best. If you do have any suggestion or feedback, please share it in the comments section below.

