Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched At Rs. 4.99 lacs

Maruti Baleno, Maruti's premium hatchback has been launched at Rs. 4.99 lacs, ex- showroom Delhi (We almost guessed the price right). This is India's largest carmaker's second offering after the S-Cross, that will be exclusively sold through the Nexa premium dealerships.

Named after the mid-size sedan from a decade ago, the Baleno will compete against the likes of Hyundai Elite i20, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz. Its top-spec model comes with all bells and whistles that a buyer of this segment asks for, including projectors and daytime-running lights, climate control, colour TFT information screen, a 7-inch touch screen with a rear parking camera and satellite navigation system, and the segment-first Apple CarPlay.

It measures 3995mm in length, 1745mm in width and is 1470mm tall, improving on the Swift's length and width of 3,850mm and 1,695mm respectively. The engine options though on the Baleno are identical to the Swift. Its petrol variants are powered by the 83bhp 1.2-litre K12 mill, while the diesel trims comes with the tried-and-tested Fiat-sourced 74bhp 1.3 DDiS diesel motor. Both engines come mated to five-speed gearboxes, though the petrol Baleno can additionally be had in an automatic variant with a CVT transmission.

Like any other Maruti Suzuki car, Baleno also offers impeccable fuel efficiency figures. The petrol model is claimed to deliver 21.40 kmpl and the diesel boasting of being the best in the segment with a claimed 27.39 kmpl.

Watch Hits and Misses Video of Maruti Suzuki Baleno







Petrol

Price (Ex- Showroom)





SIGMA

Rs. 4,99,000





DELTA

Rs. 5,71,000





ZETA

Rs. 6,31,000





ALPHA

Rs. 7,01,000





CVT

Rs. 6,76,000











Diesel

Price (Ex- Showroom)





SIGMA

Rs. 6,16,000





DELTA

Rs. 6,81,000





ZETA

Rs. 7,41,000





ALPHA

Rs. 8,11,000







