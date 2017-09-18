Maruti Suzuki Baleno Exclusive Pictures: Vivid Image Gallery!

Launch Update: Maruti Baleno has been launched at a price of Rs 4.99 lacs (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The car offers segment first Apple CarPlay, amongst other creature comforts. In terms of safety, the car features ABS with EBD and Dual-Front airbags as standard throughout all of its variants. Check out the complete launch details right here: Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched at Rs 4.99 lacs.

Maruti launched its much-awaited premium hatchback Baleno on October 26. The all new premium hatchback is being retailed through the Nexa line of dealerships and is the second car available there. The all-new hatchback has design attributes like flowing body shape, swept-up projector headlamps with DRLs, floating roof setup, LED taillamps. While the insides are dressed in all black and are detailed by silver inserts and chrome accents at places. Feel free to scroll through these exclusive Baleno images we have brought for you with detailed shots of both interiors and exteriors.

