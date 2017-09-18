Maruti Suzuki Baleno Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Within 20 Months

It also set the record of selling 1 lakh units within a year of being launched

Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, the Baleno, has set yet another record in the automobile industry. It has crossed the 2 lakh sales mark within 20 months of being launched. Prior to this, the car also set the record of surpassing 1 lakh sales in less than a year of its existence in India.

On this achievement, R S Kalsi, executive director, sales and marketing, Maruti Suzuki, said that Baleno was developed to meet the evolving demands of global customers. He further added that not only has the Baleno set new benchmarks in design and technology, it has also received a great response in India as well as several international markets.

As per the new milestone, the Baleno has been averaging sales of over 10,000 units per month since its launch in October 2015. It was the second model from India’s largest carmaker that was sold through its Nexa range of premium dealerships. In March this year, the company launched the Baleno RS variant, which tops the range at an asking price of Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Ever since the Baleno’s launch in 2015, the company has been troubled to meet the unprecedented demand for its premium hatchback. The waiting period for the Baleno has seldom come down below the 4 months mark, even after the company began operations in its third production plant in Gujarat earlier this year.

The Baleno is currently exported to more than 100 countries worldwide and is also the first car from Maruti’s stable that is shipped to Japan from India. Other international markets for the Baleno include Australia (including New Zealand) and several countries in Europe and Latin America.

