Maruti Suzuki Announces Auto Expo 2016 Lineup

The highlight of the pavilion will be the Vitara Brezza compact SUV, 1.0-liter Boosterjet turbocharged petrol engine and Suzuki Ignis micro SUV!

Update: Maruti has revealed the Brezza at the auto Expo. Although the car has not been launched, we expect it to hit the Indian roads by the third quarter of 2016.

The company has said that it is transforming. This time, pavilion will be built around the theme ‘Transformotion', which according to Maruti is Transformation through Motion. It is Maruti Suzuki 2.0 now! 2.0 because, the company is all set to release new technologies and products to stir various segments, along with existing products and Nexa Experience. The company will showcase two new SUVs/crossovers which are Vitara Brezza and Ignis along with Baleno RS featuring 1.0-liter Boosterjet engine.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

This is Maruti Suzuki’s first ever compact SUV and it had its world premier today, at Delhi Auto Expo 2016. It is a sub-4m offering, squaring straight against Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV3OO. Maruti Suzuki has not yet revealed anything, except that it will have 16-inch alloy wheels and Bi-Xenon projectors with LED daytime running lights. Expect similarities amongst features with the recently launched Baleno. Mechanically, it has borrowed engines from Maruti's current line-up namely - 1.2l VTVT petrol and 1.3-liter DDiS200 diesel. There is a possibility that Maruti may offer 1.0l Boosterjet in Brezza, considering that Ford offers EcoSport with a 1.0l EcoBoost.

Concept Ignis

The next product in the micro SUV segment debuted by the Mahindra KUV100 will be the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. It made its world premiere at the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show. The automaker will showcase the Concept Ignis, which is indeed the production version of the im4 concept from the 2015 Geneva Motor Show. It is expected to be launched later this year and will be priced similarly to that of Mahindra KUV100. Mechanically, it is likely to share engines with Swift/ Baleno, in India.

Baleno RS

Maruti will also showcase a sportier version of Baleno, which will be christened as Baleno RS. It will be powered by Suzuki’s new 1.0-liter Boosterjet turbocharged petrol engine. It is expected to be launched sometime next and will compete with VW Polo GT TSi and Abarth Punto.

