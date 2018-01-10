Maruti Suzuki And Delhi Police Join Hands To Introduce Traffic Safety Management System

The TSMS will be implemented along the Dhaula Kuan-Sarai Kale Khan ring road first

In an effort to improve traffic rule compliance and curb the number of casualties on road, Maruti Suzuki and Delhi Police have come together to introduce a Traffic Safety Management System (TSMS) in the capital city. As per the agreement, Maruti Suzuki will be responsible for setting up the TSMS while Delhi Police will take care of the operational part of it. Maruti Suzuki will spend Rs 15 crore on this project and will also be responsible for maintaining the system for two years. The system will be operational in the next one year.

The TSMS will be equipped with advanced cameras with Red Light Violation Detection System (RLVDS), Speed Violation Detection System (SVDS) and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR). These advanced camera systems will enable the police to simultaneously capture red-light violations and speed violations by a vehicle. In the pilot phase, the TSMS will be implemented along the 14km ring road between Dhaula Kuan and Sarai Kale Khan, covering 10 road junctions.

Apart from this, Maruti Suzuki and Delhi Police will also collaborate with various academic institutions and social groups to spread awareness about traffic rules and safe driving practices in the national capital. Related: Safe Driving: Do's and Don'ts

This is not the first time that Maruti Suzuki has come along with a government body to make Indian roads safer. Last year, India’s largest carmaker joined hands with the government to set up 10 automated driving test centres (the number has now increased to 12) in Delhi.

Also Read: Delhi Transport Department To Add Two More Advanced Driving Centers In Delhi-NCR