Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Utsav Edition Revealed

The hatchback comes with a host of cosmetic changes to set it apart from the regular variant

The festive season is here and it goes without saying that every car manufacturer wants to be a part of it. On its part, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Alto 800 Utsav, an exclusive festive edition version of the regular Alto 800 hatchback. While the manufacturer hasn’t revealed the prices of this variant yet, what we know so far is that the special edition will be based on the VXi (O) trim.

On the outside, the first thing that catches your eye is the red and yellow swoopy decals on the sides. You also get chrome garnishing on the outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), fog-lamp housings, and inverted-L creases above the fog lamps, lower lip of the boot lid and the tail lamps. On the inside, the changes are limited to new seat covers. A reverse parking sensor system ups the safety aspect of the hatchback.

The new look will help it stand out from the sea of Alto 800s out there. Underneath the bonnet, the car remains unchanged. Powering the pocket-friendly Maruti is a 0.8-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 48PS of power (41PS with CNG) and 69Nm of torque. Mated to the engine is a 5-speed manual transmission which transfers the power to the front wheels only.

As far as competition is concerned, the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 locks horns with the 0.8-litre versions of the Renault Kwid, Datsun redi-GO and the Hyundai Eon. We expect Maruti to charge a premium of about Rs 20,000 over the regular Vxi (O) trim with a metallic body colour, which currently retails at Rs 3.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

