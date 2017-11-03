Maruti Strengthens Trust Factor, Introduces New Warranty Plans

All three warranty plans - Gold, Platinum and Royal Platinum - are available on all Maruti Suzuki cars sold through Arena outlets, while the Nexa dealerships feature only the latter two
India’s no. 1 passenger carmaker Maruti Suzuki has come up with yet another reason to go for its products: extended warranties of up to 5 years/ 1 lakh kilometres. The extended warranty is available on Maruti Arena as well as its premium Nexa showrooms across the country. The carmaker is already making merry with continuous month-on-month growth despite the overall dip in the Indian automotive market. The addition of these service packages is likely to boost its desirability factor among masses.
Among the three packages offered – Gold, Platinum and Royal Platinum – the Gold one isn’t available with Nexa outlets as its website lists only the other two. The new warranty plans offer below benefits:
Warranty Package
Year
Kilometres
Existing
2nd
40,000*
Gold
3rd
60,000*
Platinum
3rd and 4th
80,000*
Royal Platinum
3rd, 4th and 5th
1,00,000*
*Whichever is earlier
Under these packages a variety of vehicle parts are covered including, compressor, steering assembly, strut, engine, self assy, turbocharger assembly, high pressure pump and ECM. For details on the spare parts not covered, visit Maruti Suzuki’s official website here.
Below is the exhaustive list of all Maruti Suzuki cars along with their warranty package prices.
Maruti Suzuki cars sold through Arena outlets
Car Model
Days elapsed since vehicle sale
|Extended warranty type prices (varies with variants)
|Gold
|Platinum
|Royal Platinum
|0~60
|Rs 2460 - Rs 3590
|Rs 3260 - Rs 4390
|Rs 4360 - Rs 5490
|61~365
|Rs 2830 - Rs 4130
|Rs 3750 - Rs 5050
|Rs 5020 - Rs 6320
|366~730
|Rs 3200 - Rs 4670
|Rs 4240 - Rs 5710
|Rs 5670 - Rs 7140
|0~60
|Rs 1400 - Rs 3070
|Rs 2200 - Rs 3870
|Rs 3300 - Rs 4970
|61~365
|Rs 1610 - Rs 3540
|Rs 2530 - Rs 4460
|Rs 3800 - Rs 5720
|366~730
|Rs 1820 - Rs 4000
|Rs 2860 - Rs 5040
|Rs 4290 - Rs 6470
|0~60
|Rs 3430 - Rs 5150
|Rs 4230 - Rs 6860
|Rs 5330 - Rs 8860
|61~365
|Rs 3950 - Rs 5930
|Rs 4870 - Rs 7890
|Rs 6130 - Rs 10190
|366~730
|Rs 4460 - Rs 6700
|Rs 5500 - Rs 8920
|Rs 6930 - Rs 11520
|0~60
|Rs 4720 - Rs 11380
|Rs 5920 - Rs 13780
|Rs 7520 - Rs 15880
|61~365
|Rs 5430 - Rs 13090
|Rs 6810 - Rs 15850
|Rs 8650 - Rs 18270
|366~730
|Rs 6140 - Rs 14800
|Rs 7700 - Rs 17920
|Rs 9780 - Rs 20650
|0~60
|Rs 5630 - Rs 6550
|Rs 6430 - Rs 7350
|Rs 7530 - Rs 8450
|61~365
|Rs 6480 - Rs 7540
|Rs 7400 - Rs 8460
|Rs 8660 - Rs 9720
|366~730
|Rs 7320 - Rs 2640
|Rs 8360 - Rs 9560
|Rs 9790 - Rs 10990
|0~60
|Rs 1280 - Rs 2030
|Rs 2080 - Rs 2830
|Rs 3180 - Rs 3930
|61~365
|Rs 1480 - Rs 2340
|Rs 2400 - Rs 3260
|Rs 3660 - Rs 4520
|366~730
|Rs 1670 - Rs 2640
|Rs 2710 - Rs 3680
|Rs 4140 - Rs 5110
|0~60
|Rs 6200 - Rs 13410
|Rs 7400 - Rs 15810
|Rs 9000 - Rs 17910
|61~365
|Rs 7130 - Rs 15430
|Rs 8510 - Rs 18190
|Rs 10350 - Rs 20600
|366~730
|Rs 8060 - Rs 17440
|Rs 9620 - Rs 20560
|Rs 11700 - Rs 23290
|0~60
|Rs 4110 - Rs 8110
|Rs 5310 - Rs 10510
|Rs 6910 - Rs 12610
|61~365
|Rs 4730 - Rs 9330
|Rs 6110 - Rs 12090
|Rs 7950 - Rs 14510
|366~730
|Rs 5350 - Rs 10550
|Rs 6910 - Rs 13670
|Rs 8990 - Rs 16400
|0~60
|Rs 7740 - Rs 12250
|Rs 10140 - Rs 14650
|Rs 12240 - Rs 16750
|61~365
|Rs 8910 - Rs 14090
|Rs 11670 - Rs 16850
|Rs 14080 - Rs 19270
|366~730
|Rs 10070 - Rs 15930
|Rs 13190 - Rs 19050
|Rs 15920 - Rs 21780
|0~60
|Rs 2420 - Rs 4320
|Rs 3220 - Rs 5120
|Rs 4320 - Rs 6220
|61~365
|Rs 2790 - Rs 4970
|Rs 3710 - Rs 5890
|Rs 4970 - Rs 7160
|366~730
|Rs 3150 - Rs 5620
|Rs 4190 - Rs 6660
|Rs 5620 - Rs 8090
|0~60
|Rs 3550 - Rs 5190
|Rs 4350 - Rs 5990
|Rs 5450 - Rs 7090
|61~365
|Rs 4090 - Rs 5970
|Rs 5010 - Rs 6890
|Rs 6270 - Rs 8160
|366~730
|Rs 4620 - Rs 6750
|Rs 5660 - Rs 7790
|Rs 7090 - Rs 9220
Maruti Suzuki cars sold through Nexa outlets
Car Model
Days elapsed since vehicle sale
|Extended warranty type prices (varies with variants)
|Platinum
|Royal Platinum
|0~60
|Rs 11520 - Rs 18310
|Rs 13620 - Rs 20410
|61~365
|Rs 13250 - Rs 21060
|Rs 15670 - Rs 23480
|366~730
|Rs 14980 - Rs 23810
|Rs 17710 - Rs 26540
Baleno/ Baleno RS
|0~60
|Rs 5980 - Rs 12150
|Rs 7580 - Rs 14250
|61~365
|Rs 6880 - Rs 13980
|Rs 8720 - Rs 16390
|366~730
|Rs 7780 - Rs 15800
|Rs 9860 - Rs 18530
|0~60
|Rs 4970 - Rs 10870
|Rs 6570 - Rs 13880
|61~365
|Rs 5720 - Rs 12510
|Rs 7560 - Rs 15970
|366~730
|Rs 6470 - Rs 14140
|Rs 8550 - Rs 18050
|0~60
|Rs 9300 - Rs 17430
|Rs 10900 - Rs 19530
|61~365
|Rs 10700 - Rs 20050
|Rs 12540 - Rs 22460
|366~730
|Rs 12090 - Rs 22660
|Rs 14170 - Rs 25390
Read More on : Maruti Vitara Brezza diesel
This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.