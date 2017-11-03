 Maruti Strengthens Trust Factor, Introduces New Warranty Plans
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • Maruti Strengthens Trust Factor, Introduces New Warranty Plans

Maruti Strengthens Trust Factor, Introduces New Warranty Plans

By: || Updated: 03 Nov 2017 12:30 PM
Maruti Strengthens Trust Factor, Introduces New Warranty Plans

All three warranty plans - Gold, Platinum and Royal Platinum - are available on all Maruti Suzuki cars sold through Arena outlets, while the Nexa dealerships feature only the latter two





India’s no. 1 passenger carmaker Maruti Suzuki has come up with yet another reason to go for its products: extended warranties of up to 5 years/ 1 lakh kilometres. The extended warranty is available on Maruti Arena as well as its premium Nexa showrooms across the country. The carmaker is already making merry with continuous month-on-month growth despite the overall dip in the Indian automotive market. The addition of these service packages is likely to boost its desirability factor among masses.



Among the three packages offered – Gold, Platinum and Royal Platinum – the Gold one isn’t available with Nexa outlets as its website lists only the other two. The new warranty plans offer below benefits:


































Warranty Package

Year

Kilometres

Existing

2nd

40,000*

Gold

3rd

60,000*

Platinum

3rd and 4th

80,000*

Royal Platinum

3rd, 4th and 5th

1,00,000*


*Whichever is earlier



Under these packages a variety of vehicle parts are covered including, compressor, steering assembly, strut, engine, self assy, turbocharger assembly, high pressure pump and ECM. For details on the spare parts not covered, visit Maruti Suzuki’s official website here.



Maruti Nexa Service



Below is the exhaustive list of all Maruti Suzuki cars along with their warranty package prices.



Maruti Suzuki cars sold through Arena outlets


































































































































































































































Car Model

Days elapsed since vehicle sale


 Extended warranty type prices (varies with variants)
Gold Platinum Royal Platinum

Alto K10


 0~60 Rs 2460 - Rs 3590 Rs 3260 - Rs 4390 Rs 4360 - Rs 5490
61~365 Rs 2830 - Rs 4130 Rs 3750 - Rs 5050 Rs 5020 - Rs 6320
366~730 Rs 3200 - Rs 4670 Rs 4240 - Rs 5710 Rs 5670 - Rs 7140

Alto 800


 0~60 Rs 1400 - Rs 3070 Rs 2200 - Rs 3870 Rs 3300 - Rs 4970
61~365 Rs 1610 - Rs 3540 Rs 2530 - Rs 4460 Rs 3800 - Rs 5720
366~730 Rs 1820 - Rs 4000 Rs 2860 - Rs 5040 Rs 4290 - Rs 6470

Celerio


 0~60 Rs 3430 - Rs 5150 Rs 4230 - Rs 6860 Rs 5330 - Rs 8860
61~365 Rs 3950 - Rs 5930 Rs 4870 - Rs 7890 Rs 6130 - Rs 10190
366~730 Rs 4460 - Rs 6700 Rs 5500 - Rs 8920 Rs 6930 - Rs 11520

Dzire


 0~60 Rs 4720 - Rs 11380 Rs 5920 - Rs 13780 Rs 7520 - Rs 15880
61~365 Rs 5430 - Rs 13090 Rs 6810 - Rs 15850 Rs 8650 - Rs 18270
366~730 Rs 6140 - Rs 14800 Rs 7700 - Rs 17920 Rs 9780 - Rs 20650

Gypsy


 0~60 Rs 5630 - Rs 6550 Rs 6430 - Rs 7350 Rs 7530 - Rs 8450
61~365 Rs 6480 - Rs 7540 Rs 7400 - Rs 8460 Rs 8660 - Rs 9720
366~730 Rs 7320 - Rs 2640 Rs 8360 - Rs 9560 Rs 9790 - Rs 10990

Omni


 0~60 Rs 1280 - Rs 2030 Rs 2080 - Rs 2830 Rs 3180 - Rs 3930
61~365 Rs 1480 - Rs 2340 Rs 2400 - Rs 3260 Rs 3660 - Rs 4520
366~730 Rs 1670 - Rs 2640 Rs 2710 - Rs 3680 Rs 4140 - Rs 5110

Ertiga


 0~60 Rs 6200 - Rs 13410 Rs 7400 - Rs 15810 Rs 9000 - Rs 17910
61~365 Rs 7130 - Rs 15430 Rs 8510 - Rs 18190 Rs 10350 - Rs 20600
366~730 Rs 8060 - Rs 17440 Rs 9620 - Rs 20560 Rs 11700 - Rs 23290

Swift


 0~60 Rs 4110 - Rs 8110 Rs 5310 - Rs 10510 Rs 6910 - Rs 12610
61~365 Rs 4730 - Rs 9330 Rs 6110 - Rs 12090 Rs 7950 - Rs 14510
366~730 Rs 5350 - Rs 10550 Rs 6910 - Rs 13670 Rs 8990 - Rs 16400

Vitara Brezza


 0~60 Rs 7740 - Rs 12250 Rs 10140 - Rs 14650 Rs 12240 - Rs 16750
61~365 Rs 8910 - Rs 14090 Rs 11670 - Rs 16850 Rs 14080 - Rs 19270
366~730 Rs 10070 - Rs 15930 Rs 13190 - Rs 19050 Rs 15920 - Rs 21780

Eeco


 0~60 Rs 2420 - Rs 4320 Rs 3220 - Rs 5120 Rs 4320 - Rs 6220
61~365 Rs 2790 - Rs 4970 Rs 3710 - Rs 5890 Rs 4970 - Rs 7160
366~730 Rs 3150 - Rs 5620 Rs 4190 - Rs 6660 Rs 5620 - Rs 8090

WagonR


 0~60 Rs 3550 - Rs 5190 Rs 4350 - Rs 5990 Rs 5450 - Rs 7090
61~365 Rs 4090 - Rs 5970 Rs 5010 - Rs 6890 Rs 6270 - Rs 8160
366~730 Rs 4620 - Rs 6750 Rs 5660 - Rs 7790 Rs 7090 - Rs 9220


Maruti Suzuki cars sold through Nexa outlets
















































































Car Model

Days elapsed since vehicle sale


 Extended warranty type prices (varies with variants)
Platinum Royal Platinum

S-Cross


 0~60 Rs 11520 - Rs 18310 Rs 13620 - Rs 20410
61~365 Rs 13250 - Rs 21060 Rs 15670 - Rs 23480
366~730 Rs 14980 - Rs 23810 Rs 17710 - Rs 26540

Baleno/ Baleno RS


 0~60 Rs 5980 - Rs 12150 Rs 7580 - Rs 14250
61~365 Rs 6880 - Rs 13980 Rs 8720 - Rs 16390
366~730 Rs 7780 - Rs 15800 Rs 9860 - Rs 18530

Ignis


 0~60 Rs 4970 - Rs 10870 Rs 6570 - Rs 13880
61~365 Rs 5720 - Rs 12510 Rs 7560 - Rs 15970
366~730 Rs 6470 - Rs 14140 Rs 8550 - Rs 18050

Ciaz


 0~60 Rs 9300 - Rs 17430 Rs 10900 - Rs 19530
61~365 Rs 10700 - Rs 20050 Rs 12540 - Rs 22460
366~730 Rs 12090 - Rs 22660 Rs 14170 - Rs 25390


Read More on : Maruti Vitara Brezza diesel



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Renault’s November Offers; Kwid Gets Optional Rearview Camera

trending now

INDIA
Sena releases book ‘Ghotalebaaz Bhajap’ against BJP; mentions party ...
VIDEO
Deepika Padukone's ex boyfriend Nihaar Pandya to debut with ...
INDIA
Nirbhaya's brother becomes pilot, parents say Rahul Gandhi made ...