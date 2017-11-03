Maruti Strengthens Trust Factor, Introduces New Warranty Plans

All three warranty plans - Gold, Platinum and Royal Platinum - are available on all Maruti Suzuki cars sold through Arena outlets, while the Nexa dealerships feature only the latter two

India’s no. 1 passenger carmaker Maruti Suzuki has come up with yet another reason to go for its products: extended warranties of up to 5 years/ 1 lakh kilometres. The extended warranty is available on Maruti Arena as well as its premium Nexa showrooms across the country. The carmaker is already making merry with continuous month-on-month growth despite the overall dip in the Indian automotive market. The addition of these service packages is likely to boost its desirability factor among masses.

Among the three packages offered – Gold, Platinum and Royal Platinum – the Gold one isn’t available with Nexa outlets as its website lists only the other two. The new warranty plans offer below benefits:









Warranty Package





Year





Kilometres













Existing





2nd





40,000*









Gold





3rd





60,000*









Platinum





3rd and 4th





80,000*









Royal Platinum





3rd, 4th and 5th





1,00,000*









*Whichever is earlier

Under these packages a variety of vehicle parts are covered including, compressor, steering assembly, strut, engine, self assy, turbocharger assembly, high pressure pump and ECM. For details on the spare parts not covered, visit Maruti Suzuki’s official website here.

Below is the exhaustive list of all Maruti Suzuki cars along with their warranty package prices.

Maruti Suzuki cars sold through Arena outlets









Car Model





Days elapsed since vehicle sale



Extended warranty type prices (varies with variants)





Gold

Platinum

Royal Platinum







Alto K10



0~60

Rs 2460 - Rs 3590

Rs 3260 - Rs 4390

Rs 4360 - Rs 5490





61~365

Rs 2830 - Rs 4130

Rs 3750 - Rs 5050

Rs 5020 - Rs 6320





366~730

Rs 3200 - Rs 4670

Rs 4240 - Rs 5710

Rs 5670 - Rs 7140







Alto 800



0~60

Rs 1400 - Rs 3070

Rs 2200 - Rs 3870

Rs 3300 - Rs 4970





61~365

Rs 1610 - Rs 3540

Rs 2530 - Rs 4460

Rs 3800 - Rs 5720





366~730

Rs 1820 - Rs 4000

Rs 2860 - Rs 5040

Rs 4290 - Rs 6470







Celerio



0~60

Rs 3430 - Rs 5150

Rs 4230 - Rs 6860

Rs 5330 - Rs 8860





61~365

Rs 3950 - Rs 5930

Rs 4870 - Rs 7890

Rs 6130 - Rs 10190





366~730

Rs 4460 - Rs 6700

Rs 5500 - Rs 8920

Rs 6930 - Rs 11520







Dzire



0~60

Rs 4720 - Rs 11380

Rs 5920 - Rs 13780

Rs 7520 - Rs 15880





61~365

Rs 5430 - Rs 13090

Rs 6810 - Rs 15850

Rs 8650 - Rs 18270





366~730

Rs 6140 - Rs 14800

Rs 7700 - Rs 17920

Rs 9780 - Rs 20650







Gypsy



0~60

Rs 5630 - Rs 6550

Rs 6430 - Rs 7350

Rs 7530 - Rs 8450





61~365

Rs 6480 - Rs 7540

Rs 7400 - Rs 8460

Rs 8660 - Rs 9720





366~730

Rs 7320 - Rs 2640

Rs 8360 - Rs 9560

Rs 9790 - Rs 10990







Omni



0~60

Rs 1280 - Rs 2030

Rs 2080 - Rs 2830

Rs 3180 - Rs 3930





61~365

Rs 1480 - Rs 2340

Rs 2400 - Rs 3260

Rs 3660 - Rs 4520





366~730

Rs 1670 - Rs 2640

Rs 2710 - Rs 3680

Rs 4140 - Rs 5110







Ertiga



0~60

Rs 6200 - Rs 13410

Rs 7400 - Rs 15810

Rs 9000 - Rs 17910





61~365

Rs 7130 - Rs 15430

Rs 8510 - Rs 18190

Rs 10350 - Rs 20600





366~730

Rs 8060 - Rs 17440

Rs 9620 - Rs 20560

Rs 11700 - Rs 23290







Swift



0~60

Rs 4110 - Rs 8110

Rs 5310 - Rs 10510

Rs 6910 - Rs 12610





61~365

Rs 4730 - Rs 9330

Rs 6110 - Rs 12090

Rs 7950 - Rs 14510





366~730

Rs 5350 - Rs 10550

Rs 6910 - Rs 13670

Rs 8990 - Rs 16400







Vitara Brezza



0~60

Rs 7740 - Rs 12250

Rs 10140 - Rs 14650

Rs 12240 - Rs 16750





61~365

Rs 8910 - Rs 14090

Rs 11670 - Rs 16850

Rs 14080 - Rs 19270





366~730

Rs 10070 - Rs 15930

Rs 13190 - Rs 19050

Rs 15920 - Rs 21780







Eeco



0~60

Rs 2420 - Rs 4320

Rs 3220 - Rs 5120

Rs 4320 - Rs 6220





61~365

Rs 2790 - Rs 4970

Rs 3710 - Rs 5890

Rs 4970 - Rs 7160





366~730

Rs 3150 - Rs 5620

Rs 4190 - Rs 6660

Rs 5620 - Rs 8090







WagonR



0~60

Rs 3550 - Rs 5190

Rs 4350 - Rs 5990

Rs 5450 - Rs 7090





61~365

Rs 4090 - Rs 5970

Rs 5010 - Rs 6890

Rs 6270 - Rs 8160





366~730

Rs 4620 - Rs 6750

Rs 5660 - Rs 7790

Rs 7090 - Rs 9220







Maruti Suzuki cars sold through Nexa outlets









Car Model





Days elapsed since vehicle sale



Extended warranty type prices (varies with variants)





Platinum

Royal Platinum







S-Cross



0~60

Rs 11520 - Rs 18310

Rs 13620 - Rs 20410





61~365

Rs 13250 - Rs 21060

Rs 15670 - Rs 23480





366~730

Rs 14980 - Rs 23810

Rs 17710 - Rs 26540







Baleno/ Baleno RS



0~60

Rs 5980 - Rs 12150

Rs 7580 - Rs 14250





61~365

Rs 6880 - Rs 13980

Rs 8720 - Rs 16390





366~730

Rs 7780 - Rs 15800

Rs 9860 - Rs 18530







Ignis



0~60

Rs 4970 - Rs 10870

Rs 6570 - Rs 13880





61~365

Rs 5720 - Rs 12510

Rs 7560 - Rs 15970





366~730

Rs 6470 - Rs 14140

Rs 8550 - Rs 18050







Ciaz



0~60

Rs 9300 - Rs 17430

Rs 10900 - Rs 19530





61~365

Rs 10700 - Rs 20050

Rs 12540 - Rs 22460





366~730

Rs 12090 - Rs 22660

Rs 14170 - Rs 25390







