 Maruti’s Small SUV Future-S Concept SUV Showcased At Auto Expo 2018
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • Maruti’s Small SUV Future-S Concept SUV Showcased At Auto Expo 2018

Maruti’s Small SUV Future-S Concept SUV Showcased At Auto Expo 2018

By: || Updated: 07 Feb 2018 12:31 PM
Maruti’s Small SUV Future-S Concept SUV Showcased At Auto Expo 2018

The small SUV could reach Maruti dealerships as soon as 2020



Maruti Suzuki Future-S



Maruti Suzuki seems to be bombarding us Indians with more and more choices in the sub-Rs 10 lakh price bracket. The latest addition to their crop of vehicles will be an SUV based on the Future-S Concept showcased today at Auto Expo 2018. When launched, this butch-looking micro-SUV will be slotted beside the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift in terms of pricing.  





Maruti Suzuki Future-S



Maruti says it will be smaller than the Vitara Brezza and roughly the same size as the mini crossover Ignis. For reference, the Vitara Brezza's and Ignis' dimensions are mentioned below.  


























            

Dimensions (mm)


            		             

Ignis


            		             

Vitara Brezza


            
            

Length


            		             

3700


            		             

3995


            
            

Width


            		             

1690


            		             

1790


            
            

Height


            		             

1595


            		             

1640


            


Maruti Suzuki Future-S



Unlike the Ignis, the Future-S looks more SUV-like. The bonnet is high-set and blends well with the raked A-pillar to give it SUV-like proportions despite its petite dimensions, especially by SUV standards. It sports a single flat grille up front flanked by headlamps which possess W-shaped LED daytime running lights. Following a similar pattern, even the side profile gets a single-piece window with the roof dropping towards the rear which sports wraparound LED tail lights.  



Maruti Suzuki Future-S



The Future-S' interior carries forward the funky theme seen on the exterior. It boasts a layered, wraparound dashboard with the same exterior colour theme (orange and white). Also, it gets a Mini-like larger, circular touchscreen unit.



Just like other models in the price range, Maruti Suzuki might provide an option of the proven 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine with the hybrid tech since it will be launched by 2020, just in time for tougher BS VI emission norms. Since it will be a new product, Maruti might employ the upcoming 1.5-litre diesel engine as well. It is likely to be sold through regular MS Arena dealerships.  





This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Yamaha YZF-R15 v3.0 Launched At Auto Expo 2018

trending now

INDIA
VIRAL SACH: Homemade ayurvedic tablet can cure Diabetes in ...
Blog
Is Rahul ok with party lawyer defending Vyapam accused?
VIDEO
Rafale Deal Controversy: All the important highlights you need ...