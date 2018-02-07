Maruti’s Small SUV Future-S Concept SUV Showcased At Auto Expo 2018

The small SUV could reach Maruti dealerships as soon as 2020

Maruti Suzuki seems to be bombarding us Indians with more and more choices in the sub-Rs 10 lakh price bracket. The latest addition to their crop of vehicles will be an SUV based on the Future-S Concept showcased today at Auto Expo 2018. When launched, this butch-looking micro-SUV will be slotted beside the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift in terms of pricing.

Maruti says it will be smaller than the Vitara Brezza and roughly the same size as the mini crossover Ignis. For reference, the Vitara Brezza's and Ignis' dimensions are mentioned below.









Dimensions (mm)





Ignis





Vitara Brezza









Length





3700





3995









Width





1690





1790









Height





1595





1640









Unlike the Ignis, the Future-S looks more SUV-like. The bonnet is high-set and blends well with the raked A-pillar to give it SUV-like proportions despite its petite dimensions, especially by SUV standards. It sports a single flat grille up front flanked by headlamps which possess W-shaped LED daytime running lights. Following a similar pattern, even the side profile gets a single-piece window with the roof dropping towards the rear which sports wraparound LED tail lights.

The Future-S' interior carries forward the funky theme seen on the exterior. It boasts a layered, wraparound dashboard with the same exterior colour theme (orange and white). Also, it gets a Mini-like larger, circular touchscreen unit.

Just like other models in the price range, Maruti Suzuki might provide an option of the proven 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine with the hybrid tech since it will be launched by 2020, just in time for tougher BS VI emission norms. Since it will be a new product, Maruti might employ the upcoming 1.5-litre diesel engine as well. It is likely to be sold through regular MS Arena dealerships.