Maruti Ignis, Baleno To Sport A New Shade Of Blue

The new Nexa Blue is the same shade that's offered in the Ciaz as well. It will replace the Urban Blue shade offered presently

Keeping with the Ignis’ funky image, MSIL India will soon give it a new exterior colour to wear. Named Nexa Blue, it will replace Urban Blue, which was the most advertised colour tone for the Ignis earlier. At present, the Urban Blue colour is available on all the variants of the Ignis except the base Sigma so expect the same for the new shade as well. Sources in the know have informed us that the production of Ignis with the Urban Blue colour has stopped and the new lot of the Ignis will be available with Nexa Blue exterior colour.

The Urban Blue shade on the Baleno will also be updated with the Nexa Blue soon, the sources inform. The differentiator with the Nexa Blue is that it has a tinge of purple that will enhance the appearance of both the cars at night. The Ignis seen here is an Alpha variant since it is loaded with a chrome front grille, LED DRLs and projector headlamps, with the 10-spoke, blacked-out alloy wheels making it worth a second glance.

The Ignis is available with a total of six single-tone colour options - Pearl Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Uptown Red, Tinsel Blue, Urban Blue (to be replaced by Nexa blue). While the base variant is available only in the Silky Silver and Pearl White exterior shades, the Zeta and Delta variants are available with all six colour choices. The top Alpha variant can not be had in the Glistening Grey colour. The Maruti Ignis is also available in three dual-tone colour combinations but is available only in the Zeta and Alpha variants- Uptown Red and Tinsel Blue with Midnight Black Roof & Tinsel Blue with Pearl Arctic White roof. Also Read: Maruti Ignis Variants Explained: Which One To Buy- Sigma, Delta, Zeta, or Alpha?

Maruti offers a long list of personalisation options for the Ignis to help it stand out in a sea of cars. The only other car in its price range with personalisation options is its sibling, the newly launched Swift 2018. Confused between the Swift and the Ignis? Help is here: Clash Of Segments: Maruti Swift 2018 vs Maruti Ignis - Which Car To Buy?

Read More on : Ignis AMT