Maruti Dzire February 2018 Sales Numbers Leave Siblings Like Alto, Swift 2018 Behind

The compact sedan continues its dominant run, clocking 20,941 units in sales in February

Maruti launched the Swift 2018 in February and the comeback kid is already making waves in the car market right from the word go. It’s already on its way to becoming the fastest car in India to clock 1 lakh bookings. But the Swift still remains behind its sibling, the Dzire, in sales performance. However, that might change in the coming months. The compact sedan clocked 20,941 units in February 2018, leaving the Swift (17,291) and the Alto (19,760) behind. In fact, the Dzire has been the highest selling car in the entire country in the past few months.

It is not just about the previous month - the Dzire has been beating the Alto’s sales in six of the last seven months. In fact, the cumulative sum of sales of the sub-compact sedans (Ford Aspire, Tata Tigor and Honda Amaze) is more than the sale of the Alto twins, Kwid and redi-GO, put together. This shows how more and more buyers are shifting their preference towards bigger cars instead of the entry-level vehicles, which used to outsell other premium car segments in the mass market space till some time back.

The Dzire got a complete model overhaul last year and came out looking a lot more upmarket, receiving a similar response as the Swift 2018 as far as booking numbers are concerned. Based on the Heartect platform, the new Dzire shed nearly 100kg of weight and wore a much more coherent design form than the outgoing model. Along with that, the availability of an AMT in all but the base L variant added an abundance of choices to the model, enticing prospective buyers to finally purchase the car. Recommended: New Maruti Swift 2018 Clocks More Than 60,000 Bookings - Grand i10 Sales Take Minor Hit

Maruti is also going to introduce a CNG-powered Dzire Tour S soon which will further increase the sales of the Dzire badge. However, the Tour S is based on the last-gen Dzire and is aimed at cab and fleet operators only. Related: Maruti Dzire Tour S CNG Price Leaked

