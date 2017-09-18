Maruti Baleno Accessories Revealed

Maruti Baleno, the premium hatchback was launched a few days back at a price tag of INR 4.99 lacs to 8.11 lacs (Ex-showroom, New Delhi). With the competitive price tag, the car is now available with a host of new accessories to choose from. The accessories can be configured on Nexa website and one can experience how the new car will look like.

There are plenty of options for the exteriors that look visually pleasing. The accessories that include are blacked-out alloy wheels, chrome garnish on the ORVM, front spoiler, side spoiler and rear lower bumper spoiler. Mud flaps are available as an accessory along with side windscreen visors and roof mounted loading carriage.

On the inside, there are a plethora of seat covers to choose from that include a wide range of fabric covers. While other interior accessories include floor mats, glovebox illumination, charger, infotainment system that could be coupled to the Hertz speakers and amplifiers, navigation system, heads up display, etc.

On the safety side, there is a child seat on offer in two sizes, while there is security accessory that include a gear lock.

The premium hatch Baleno has received pretty good response from buyers so far and the manufacturer has garnered decent amount of bookings. It seems like the fresh looks, an all new platform has paid significantly well. With this, the manufacturer’s Nexa line of dealership is seeing increased footfalls that was not witnessed with the S-Cross.

Watch Maruti Suzuki Baleno First Drive here

