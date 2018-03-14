March 2018 Offers & Discounts On Renault Kwid, Captur, Duster and Lodgy

Car buyers living in the states of Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal will not be able to take advantage of these offers

Renault has announced offers and discounts on cars such as the Kwid, Captur, Duster and the Lodgy for March 2018. The offers, which range from cash discounts to extended warranty packages, are applicable on all cars bought this month.

Here’s a look at the offers for March 2018.

Renault Kwid

MY 2018



Extended Warranty: Renault is offering a complimentary 2-year extended warranty package on all variants of the Renault Kwid. This takes the total warranty to four years. Without the offer, the 2-year extended warranty package for the Kwid costs upto Rs 7,185 depending on the variant and time difference between the date of delivery and the date of buying the warranty package. For instance, if you buy an extended warranty package for the Kwid 08L within 90 days of its delivery, it will cost you Rs 4,185 whereas buying the package between 641 to 730 days of purchasing the car costs Rs 6,215.



MY 2017



Extended Warranty: Complimentary 2-year extended warranty package that takes the total duration of the warranty package to four years.



Insurance and Finance: The 2017 Kwid models are also being offered with Renault Assured Insurance @ Re 1 and finance at 7.99 per cent ROI (rate of interest) and Re 1 down payment. If taken individually, the insurance for one year can cost upto Rs 18,650 depending on the variant.



Renault Duster

Renault recently slashed prices of the Duster in India by up to Rs 1 lakh. The prices of the Duster now start from Rs 7.95 lakh and go up to Rs 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Related: Renault Duster Gets A Price Cut Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh

MY 2018



Corporate Bonus: Renault is offering a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000 on purchasing a new Duster.



MY 2017



Cash Discount: The French carmaker is offering a cash discount of Rs 40,000 on the purchase of the 2017 Duster.

Insurance: Customers can also opt for Renault Assured Insurance with a payment of Re 1. If taken separately, one year insurance can cost up to Rs 50,884 depending on the variant.

Corporate Bonus: Like the 2018 model, Renault is offering a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000 on the 2017 Duster.



Renault Lodgy

MY 2018

Corporate Bonus: Just like the Duster, Renault is offering a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000 on the Lodgy MPV as well.

MY 2017

Unlike a flat discount on all variants of its other cars, Renault is offering various benefits depending on 2017 Lodgy variant you choose:



Renault is offering a cash discount of Rs 90,000 along with a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000 on the base Std. and RxE 85PS variant.



The Lodgy Stepway variants, on the other hand, attract a cash discount of Rs 60,000, Renault Assured Insurance @ Re 1 and a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000. If taken separately, the one year insurance package can cost up to Rs 47,939 depending on the variant.



Renault Captur

Renault is not offering any discounts on the 2018 Captur. However, the carmaker is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 1 lakh on the purchase of the 2017 Captur. So, if you plan to exchange your existing car for a Captur, Renault will offer you Rs 1 lakh in addition to the price that it quotes for your existing car.

Note: All insurance prices are calculated based on ex-showroom Delhi cost of the cars.

The discounts on offer on Renault’s 2017 models makes for a sweet deal for first-time car buyers and those looking to expand their garage. However, the question remains whether you should buy a 2017 model or not. Well, for those of you who plan to own the car for a duration of over five years, buying the 2017 model makes a lot of sense. A car’s cost often depreciates at a quicker pace in the first few years of ownership. A 2018-manufactured, pre-owned car will cost more than a 2017-manufactured, pre-owned car in the used car market in 2020. However, the price margin between the car manufactured in 2017 and one that was built in 2018 will be significantly higher in 2020 than what it will be in 2023. So, if you plan to keep your car for a long duration, you are better off buying a model manufactured in 2017 as not only will the price difference between that car and the 2018 model be negligible in the used car market, but you will also be able to make the most out of the extra discounts currently on offer.

