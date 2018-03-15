 March 2018 Offers And Discounts On Tata Tiago, Tigor, Hexa & More
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • March 2018 Offers And Discounts On Tata Tiago, Tigor, Hexa & More

March 2018 Offers And Discounts On Tata Tiago, Tigor, Hexa & More

By: || Updated: 15 Mar 2018 12:30 PM
March 2018 Offers And Discounts On Tata Tiago, Tigor, Hexa & More

Apart from free insurance and cash benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh, Tata Motors is offering scratch and win prizes of up to Rs.1 lakh this March.  





Tata Motors is offering various offers on its select cars under ‘Maximum March Offer.’ The offer is applicable to its popular cars, including Tata’s bread and butter model, the Tiago, and is valid on purchases made up to March 31, 2018. 



What’s on offer? 




  • The offers are applicable to cars such as the Tiago, Tigor and Zest, and SUVs like the Hexa and Safari Storme

  • Tata Motors is offering vehicle insurance at Re 1 on the aforementioned vehicles. Take the base variants of the Tiago (diesel) and the Hexa, for example. The insurance offered at Re 1 equates to a saving of around Rs 18K with the Tiago XB and approximately Rs 55K with the Hexa 

  • The company will also offer exchange bonus offers for its passenger vehicle customers under Maximum March Offer 

  • Below are the cash benefits offered by Tata which vary from variant to variant for each car






























 

Tiago



Tigor

Zest



Safari Storme



Hexa



Price Range



Rs 3.26 lakh - 5.85 lakh



Rs 4.71 lakh - 6.99 lakh

Rs 5.27 lakh - 8.69 lakh



Rs 10.54 lakh - 15.50 lakh

Rs 11.85 lakh - 17.41 lakh

Cash Benefits Up To

Rs 28,000

Rs 32,000

Rs 65,000

Rs 80,000

Rs 1,00,000



  • Over the said insurance and cash benefits, Tata Motors customers are also eligible for scratch and win prizes which can go up to Rs 1 lakh on purchases made under Maximum March Offer on these select cars



Tata Hexa



Check out: Tata Motors Displays Hexa Dual-tone Edition at Auto Expo 2018



Tata’s offers appear sweet as it is also offering benefits on the Tiago, which is already selling well. This is unlike the majority of manufacturers that put offers on only on their slow-selling models.



Recommended reads: 




Read More on : Tata Hexa diesel


This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Now Make Car Insurance Claims Through Video Streaming

trending now

VIDEO
UP-Bihar Bypoll Results: "BSP & SP alliance can bring hurdles ...
Blog
As Sonia seeks Opposition unity, Rahul bides time
INDIA
When babua meets bua: Akhilesh reaches Mayawati's home, with ...