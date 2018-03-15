March 2018 Offers And Discounts On Tata Tiago, Tigor, Hexa & More

Apart from free insurance and cash benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh, Tata Motors is offering scratch and win prizes of up to Rs.1 lakh this March.

Tata Motors is offering various offers on its select cars under ‘Maximum March Offer.’ The offer is applicable to its popular cars, including Tata’s bread and butter model, the Tiago, and is valid on purchases made up to March 31, 2018.

What’s on offer?



The offers are applicable to cars such as the Tiago, Tigor and Zest, and SUVs like the Hexa and Safari Storme



Tata Motors is offering vehicle insurance at Re 1 on the aforementioned vehicles. Take the base variants of the Tiago (diesel) and the Hexa, for example. The insurance offered at Re 1 equates to a saving of around Rs 18K with the Tiago XB and approximately Rs 55K with the Hexa



The company will also offer exchange bonus offers for its passenger vehicle customers under Maximum March Offer



Below are the cash benefits offered by Tata which vary from variant to variant for each car













Tiago





Tigor





Zest





Safari Storme





Hexa









Price Range





Rs 3.26 lakh - 5.85 lakh





Rs 4.71 lakh - 6.99 lakh





Rs 5.27 lakh - 8.69 lakh





Rs 10.54 lakh - 15.50 lakh





Rs 11.85 lakh - 17.41 lakh









Cash Benefits Up To





Rs 28,000





Rs 32,000





Rs 65,000





Rs 80,000





Rs 1,00,000











Over the said insurance and cash benefits, Tata Motors customers are also eligible for scratch and win prizes which can go up to Rs 1 lakh on purchases made under Maximum March Offer on these select cars



Tata’s offers appear sweet as it is also offering benefits on the Tiago, which is already selling well. This is unlike the majority of manufacturers that put offers on only on their slow-selling models.

