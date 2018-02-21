Maintaining a Ducati Gets Even More Easier!



Ducati launches a 24-month extended warranty plan called ‘Ever Red’







Ducati customers can rejoice as the company has just launched an extended warranty programme called 'Ever Red'. With this plan, Ducati owners can now avail a 24-month warranty extension with unlimited mileage on his or her motorcycle. The Ever Red extended warranty programme is now available across all Ducati India dealerships. The plan is available for a starting price of Rs 22,000 for the Ducati Scrambler.



There is a catch though, the programme can only be availed by new customers who have recently bought a Ducati or existing customers with a valid standard warranty period for an already purchased Ducati.







Luckily though, motorcycles owners whose bike warranty has expired can also apply for the programme by registering before June 30, 2018. The warranty is valid even if the ownership changes, as the warranty coverage is transferable and remains active till its validity.



Speaking on the occasion, Sergi Canovas, managing director of Ducati India, said, “The Ever Red programme is the best way to look after your Ducati and to maintain it in an excellent condition. Once activated, a Ducati customer can add uncompromising value to their passion and their Ducati.”







He further added, “We are delighted to partner with Ducati India, a brand that stands for performance, innovation and cutting-edge technology. This partnership reiterates our commitment to offer customised extended warranty solutions to our clients and end customers,” said Ronald Das, group director of Corporate Warranties, India.



Currently, Ducati offers a vast lineup of motorcycles from every segment in India. These segments include the Diavel, the XDiavel, Hypermotard, Monster, Multistrada, Panigale, Supersport and the Scrambler range. The most affordable offering, the Ducati Scrambler Icon starts at Rs 7.23 lakh (ex-showroom).