Mahindra XUV500 W9 Launched At Rs 15.45 lakh

The highlight of the W9 is the addition of a sunroof, which was limited to the range-topping W10 trim until now

Mahindra has introduced a new W9 variant of its flagship offering, the XUV500, at Rs 15.45 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new W9 trim level sits below the top-spec W10 grade and it has replaced the W8 trim of the Mahindra XUV500. Surprisingly, the W9 is priced lower (nearly Rs 28,000) than the W8 (Rs 15.73 lakh) in spite of the fact that it comes with more goodies.

Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

The Mahindra XUV500 W9 borrows a sunroof along with a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines from the W10, which were not offered with the W8 trim. Rest of the features of the new W9 trim are more or less the same as the discontinued trim level.

The Mahindra XUV500 is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The engine puts out 140PS of max power and 330Nm of peak torque and is coupled to either a standard 6-speed manual or an optional 6-speed automatic. The drivetrain options include a standard FWD (front-wheel-drive) setup along with an AWD (all-wheel-drive). The W9 is available with both manual and automatic options. However, the discontinued W8 was also offered with an AWD setup, which is not the case with the W9.

