Mahindra XUV500 Petrol Launching Soon

A petrol-powered model of the popular SUV from Mahindra will take on the Toyota Innova Crysta petrol

With the increasing hostility towards the diesel engines, more and more manufacturers have started promoting petrol motors. Following suit, Mahindra & Mahindra is also going to bring a petrol variant of their XUV500. The petrol XUV500 will be sold under the ‘G’ series moniker and will be offered in a single variant initially which has been named G9. The new petrol engine has underpinnings of the mHawk series of diesel engines which are fitted on other Mahindra SUVs as well.

The petrol engine on the Mahindra XUV500 G9 is a 2.2-litre unit which produces a peak power of 140PS and max torque of 320NM, mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. In the beginning, only the auto gearbox will be on offer, but the company will soon add a manual transmission as well. To put things in perspective, its competitor Toyota Innova Crysta petrol, which has a 2.7-litre unit, delivers 164PS of power and max torque of 245NM.

In terms of equipment, the XUV500 G9 will boast of a touchscreen infotainment system, but buyers will have to make do without the comfort of leather seats and style of alloy wheels. There will only be two airbags on offer in this variant.

There is no word yet on the pricing but we expect it to be priced at par with the Toyota Innova Crysta, which could be in the ballpark of Rs 14 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Words: Dhruv Attri

