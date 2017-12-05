Mahindra XUV500 Petrol Launched At Rs 15.49 Lakh

The XUV500 petrol packs the same 2.2-litre engine as its diesel counterpart, in terms of displacement, and is mated exclusively to a 6-speed automatic transmission

Mahindra has introduced the petrol variant of the XUV500 at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). It is available in a single variant only with an automatic transmission, the XUV500 G AT. The XUV500 petrol has been introduced after more than 6 years since the launch of the diesel version (launched in September 2011 and received its first mid-life refresh in May 2015).

Speaking of its new petrol powertrain option, the XUV500 petrol packs a 2.2-litre motor, same as its diesel counterpart, in terms of displacement, and it even has identical power figures as well. The petrol engine puts out 140PS of max power and 320Nm of peak torque. It is mated only to a 6-speed automatic transmission, which is optional in the diesel, for now, with no word on a manual offering in the near future.

Vitals



Engine : 2.2-litre mHawk Petrol

Displacement : 2179cc (same as the diesel: 2179cc)

Power : 140PS @ 4,000 - 4,500rpm

Torque : 320Nm @ 2000 - 3000rpm

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Drivetrain: front-wheel-drive



The Mahindra XUV500 G AT petrol comes with goodies such as an 8-way powered driver's seat, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, dual front airbags, ESP (electronic stability programme) and passive keyless entry with push-button start-stop among others. Looking at these prime features, the XUV500 petrol seems to be based on the discontinued W8 diesel variant because it doesn’t get the sunroof, which is available with the newly introduced W9 diesel.

The XUV500 petrol automatic primarily goes up against the base Jeep Compass petrol, which is a manual offering.

The Mahindra XUV500 is gearing up for yet another facelift next year, check out the details here: 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied For The First Time

