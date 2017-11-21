Mahindra XUV500 Petrol Introduced In UAE; India Launch On The Cards?

The XUV500 that has been introduced in UAE is powered by a 2.2-litre petrol engine

Mahindra has launched the petrol-powered XUV500 in UAE and it is expected to be launched in India soon. It is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk petrol engine which is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. It is being offered in both front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive variants.The W8 is the front-wheel drive variant and is priced at AED 75,000 (Rs 13.25 lakh), while the W10 is the four-wheel drive variant and is priced at AED 85,000 (Rs 15.01 lakh).

We expect Mahindra to introduce the same engine with the XUV500 in India if the carmaker plans to launch it in its petrol guise. If launched, the petrol powered XUV 500 will help the manufacturer to exploit the petrol segment, taking the fight to cars like the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson.

Bringing the petrol-powered XUV500 in India makes even more sense if looked at from the policy makers’ perspective. As we can see, pollution has become a major problem in Tier I cities and hence, a ban on big diesel engines looms large as was seen in the capital previously as well. Also, while diesel-powered vehicles can be registered for 10 years in Delhi-NCR, petrol-powered vehicles can be registered for 15.

Currently, the XUV500 in India is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which produces 140PS of power and 330Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The prices for the same start from Rs 12.67 lakh and go up to Rs 17.67 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

