Mahindra XUV500: Old Vs New - Major Differences

The updated XUV500 gets subtle design changes and a more powerful diesel engine

Mahindra has launched the XUV500 facelift in India. It is the second facelift that Mahindra’s flagship SUV has undergone since its introduction in 2011. To set it apart from the older model, Mahindra has given the XUV500 various cosmetic updates along with a major mechanical one. What are they? Read on to find out.

Exterior

In terms of styling, the XUV500 is largely similar to the outgoing model, though there are enough changes to set it apart. Up front, the whisker grille has been replaced by a new chrome-studded mesh pattern setup. The bumper is also new with redesigned fog lamp housings and a larger central air dam which seamlessly merges with the grille to lend the SUV a bold look. The headlamps are also new with a mildly tweaked profile and a new layout with LED DRLs. At the rear, the changes are more distinctive. The vertical tail lamps have made way for new triangular wraparound units. The tailgate is also new and gets chrome accents on the number plate housing. The side profile remains similar save for the chrome trim at bottom of the door, new set of 17-inch alloys and an option of 18-inch units as well.

Dimensions

As the new XU500 is just a facelift, its dimensions remain identical to the older model at 4585mm x 1890mm x 1785mm (LxWxH). And as expected, the interior space is same as well.

Interior

On the inside, the basic cabin layout remains unchanged. What’s changed, though, are the colours and materials used. The dashboard is all-black and wrapped in soft-touch materials now, instead of the matte black or brown-beige finish (depending on the variant) on the older model. The central console also gets piano black finish instead of matte black plastics. Also, instead of the black leather seats in the older model, the new one gets seats wrapped in tan coloured leather.

Features

The equipment list remains identical to the older model. Comfort features include cruise control, tilt and telescopic steering, automatic climate control, 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, tyre pressure monitoring system, rain-sensing wipers, reverse parking camera with dynamic guidelines, automatic projector headlamps with DRLs, push-button start and regenerative braking. For entertainment, it gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS, USB, Bluetooth and Android Auto, along with an Arkamys-tuned sound system.

Safety features are identical as well. Standard features include dual front airbags and ABS with EBD. However, the top-spec variant gets side and curtain airbags as well. Other safety features include ESP, hill hold control and hill descent control, which are also limited to the top-spec variants only.

Engine

Under the hood, the XUV500 facelift retains the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. However, this time, it has been tuned to produce 155PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque, 14PS and 20Nm more than before and thanks to that, the new XUV500 is quicker. The engine can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AT, just like before. The 2.2-litre petrol engine hasn’t undergone any change in terms of power (140PS) and torque (320Nm) and comes with the 6-speed automatic gearbox only.

Variants and Price

Like the pre-facelift model, the new XUV500 is available in five diesel engine-equipped variants, however the nomenclature has changed to W5, W7, W9, W11 and W11 Optional (top-spec). The petrol XUV500, on the other hand, is available in a single G variant.

Prices of the new XUV500 start from Rs 12.34 lakh and go up to Rs 18.98 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). To put things into perspective, the older XUV500 was priced between Rs 12.71 lakh and Rs 18.82 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). As we can see, the new XUV500’s base variant is priced below its predecessor’s, however, the top-spec 4WD AT variant sees a hike of Rs 16,000. In our books, it is a fair hike considering the updates. At this price, the XUV500 continues to be a value for money offering as before.

However, at this price point, the XUV500 also locks horns with the Tata Hexa and the Jeep Compass whose prices range from 12.49 lakh to 18.05 lakh and 15.07 lakh to 21.84 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Mumbai), respectively. The Hexa offers more space and slightly better quality interiors, while the Compass has an air of premiumness and offers a significantly better drive. Are the updates to the Mahindra XUV500 then enough to take on its rivals? Wait for our full-blown comparison to find out.

