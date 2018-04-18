Mahindra XUV500 Facelift To Launch On April 18

The XUV500 facelift gets subtle aesthetic updates along with the uprated 2.2-litre diesel engine

Mahindra is all set to launch the updated XUV500 in India on April 18, 2018. We expect it to be the last major update for the first-gen XUV as the second generation of the Mahindra SUV is expected to launch in the coming years. Mahindra has not revealed any details of the XUV500 facelift yet, but thanks to some of the leaked images, we have a fair idea of what the upcoming SUV has in store for us.

Here is what we know about the upcoming SUV so far.

Exterior



The whisker front grille has been replaced with a chrome studded mesh pattern setup



Headlights get a slightly tweaked profile along with a new layout and LED DRLs



The front bumper is also new with redesigned fog lamp housings and a new central air dam which now merges with the grille to lend the SUV a bold look



Vertical tail lamps have been replaced by triangular units



The tailgate is redesigned as well and gets a chrome accent over the number plate housing



This time, the XUV500 gets separate rear fog lamps positioned below the tail lamps unlike the current model which has fog lamps integrated in the tail lamps



The side profile remains identical to the outgoing model. However, it might get a new set of alloy wheels



Interior



On the inside, the XUV facelift will get an all-black dashboard wrapped in soft-touch materials, instead of the matte black finish in the outgoing model



As per the spy images, the central console gets piano black finish instead of the matte black treatment found on the current model



Silver accents, earlier limited to the steering wheel, will also be seen on the central console, centre armrest, gear knob and handbrake



The updated XUV500 will get tan-leather seats with quilted stitching as well



Engine



The XUV500 facelift is expected to retain the same set of 2.2-litre petrol and diesel engines. On the outgoing model, both the engines make 140PS of maximum power but have different torque figures - 320Nm (petrol) and 330Nm (diesel).



However, the top variant of the XUV500 is likely to get an uprated version of the 2.2-litre diesel engine that makes 157PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque



Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission (petrol), just like the outgoing model.



Prices and Competition

Mahindra has not revealed prices of the XUV500 facelift yet, but we expect it to be priced at a slight premium over the outgoing model, which is priced between Rs 12.78 lakh and 17.86 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). When launched, the XUV500 facelift will renew its rivalry with the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Innova Crysta and the Tata Hexa.

