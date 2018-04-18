Mahindra XUV500 Facelift To Launch On April 18

The XUV500 facelift gets subtle aesthetic updates along with the uprated 2.2-litre diesel engine
Mahindra is all set to launch the updated XUV500 in India on April 18, 2018. We expect it to be the last major update for the first-gen XUV as the second generation of the Mahindra SUV is expected to launch in the coming years. Mahindra has not revealed any details of the XUV500 facelift yet, but thanks to some of the leaked images, we have a fair idea of what the upcoming SUV has in store for us.
Here is what we know about the upcoming SUV so far.
Exterior
- The whisker front grille has been replaced with a chrome studded mesh pattern setup
- Headlights get a slightly tweaked profile along with a new layout and LED DRLs
- The front bumper is also new with redesigned fog lamp housings and a new central air dam which now merges with the grille to lend the SUV a bold look
- Vertical tail lamps have been replaced by triangular units
- The tailgate is redesigned as well and gets a chrome accent over the number plate housing
- This time, the XUV500 gets separate rear fog lamps positioned below the tail lamps unlike the current model which has fog lamps integrated in the tail lamps
- The side profile remains identical to the outgoing model. However, it might get a new set of alloy wheels
Related: 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift: What To Expect
Interior
- On the inside, the XUV facelift will get an all-black dashboard wrapped in soft-touch materials, instead of the matte black finish in the outgoing model
- As per the spy images, the central console gets piano black finish instead of the matte black treatment found on the current model
- Silver accents, earlier limited to the steering wheel, will also be seen on the central console, centre armrest, gear knob and handbrake
- The updated XUV500 will get tan-leather seats with quilted stitching as well
Related: 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Interior Spied
Engine
- The XUV500 facelift is expected to retain the same set of 2.2-litre petrol and diesel engines. On the outgoing model, both the engines make 140PS of maximum power but have different torque figures - 320Nm (petrol) and 330Nm (diesel).
- However, the top variant of the XUV500 is likely to get an uprated version of the 2.2-litre diesel engine that makes 157PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque
- Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission (petrol), just like the outgoing model.
Prices and Competition
Mahindra has not revealed prices of the XUV500 facelift yet, but we expect it to be priced at a slight premium over the outgoing model, which is priced between Rs 12.78 lakh and 17.86 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). When launched, the XUV500 facelift will renew its rivalry with the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Innova Crysta and the Tata Hexa.
Also Read: Ford & Mahindra To Jointly Develop New SUVs, Small Electric Car In India || Ford To Take On Jeep Compass With XUV500-Based SUV; Launch Expected In 2021
Read More on : XUV500 Automatic
This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.
For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -