Mahindra Two-Wheelers launch Gusto RS at Rs 48,180 (ex-showroom Delhi)



The scooter gets cosmetic updates and offers a cashback of Rs 6,000 if brought through Paytm







Last month, Mahindra Two-wheelers had announced that they will be stopping production of their mass market bikes and scooters in order to focus on their premium products. This means the end of the line for Mahindra’s commuter bikes and scooters, and the Gusto RS is quite possibly the last of their mass market offerings.



The Gusto RS gets cosmetic updates in the form of full-body graphics and begs the question if Mahindra is trying to clear existing stock by rebranding them as variants. Either way, the Gusto RS does offer value, especially when you consider its price tag of Rs 48,180 (ex-showroom Delhi), which sits at the lower rung of the Gusto 110 which is priced between Rs 46,680 and Rs 53,320 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The Gusto RS will be available in two colours: Red and Blue. Features include a height adjustable seat, find-me headlamps and a remote flip key.







Mechanically, the Gusto RS remains unchanged. It is powered by the same 109.6cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine which makes the same 8.1PS at 7500rpm and 9Nm of torque at 5500rpm. Power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a CVT gearbox. The bike gets telescopic front forks and single rear hydraulic damper. Braking is via 130mm drum brakes at the front and rear.



We rode the Gusto 110 and the Gusto 125 and feel that it is a formidable alternative to the competition from Suzuki, Honda, Hero, Yamaha and TVS.



Considering that it undercuts rivals like the Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter while offering more features, the Gusto RS comes across as a sweet deal . Despite shutting down mass market operations, we expect Mahindra Two-wheelers to continue supplying spares and provide service to existing customers.