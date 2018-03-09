Mahindra To Launch Rebadged Rexton In India In 2018; Will Rival The Fortuner, Endeavour

The second-gen Rexton is based on a new platform, gets a new engine and transmission combination along with an extensive equipment list

The second-generation SsangYong Rexton, which made its Indian debut at the Auto Expo 2018 wearing a Mahindra badge, will be launched later this year, most likely around the festive season. The new Rexton (know internationally as the G4 Rexton) will be locally assembled at Mahindra’s Chakan plant with CKD kits imported from South Korea. The production of the Rexton will commence in the second half of 2018.

Will It Be Called Mahindra Rexton?

No. While it continues with the ‘Rexton’ brand name in other markets, Mahindra announced that the second-gen SUV will sport a different name in our country at the Delhi Auto Expo.

A Quick Recap Of The G4 Rexton’s Origins

The new-gen Rexton made its global debut at the 2017 Seoul Motor Show and was subsequently launched in South Korea. The SUV was introduced in Europe in late-2017 to replace the previous-gen model. Now, it is coming to India later this year.

Expected Prices?

The two titans of the full-size, seven-seat, body-on-frame SUV segment - the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner - will be the new Rexton’s prime rivals. The Endeavour and the Fortuner have stepped up their game in every imaginable aspect, including powertrain options, features on offer and fit-and-finish. Thanks to these improvements, both SUVs are more expensive when compared to their older avatars. It’s a similar story with the Rexton as well. So expect it to be priced higher than the outgoing model in the country (Mahindra launched the previous generation of the Ssangyong Rexon in India back in 2012), but undercut both the Ford and the Toyota.









Full-Size SUV



Segment





Ford Endeavour





Toyota Fortuner





SsangYong Rexton (outgoing)





G4 Rexton (New)









Price range (ex-Delhi)





Rs 26.05 lakh - 32.50 lakh





Rs 26.20 lakh - Rs 31.99 lakh





Rs 23.66 lakh - Rs 25.04 lakh





~ Rs 25 lakh - Rs 28 lakh









Some of the features that we can expect in the India-spec Rexton are an electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Google Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an electronic parking brake and nine airbags (a segment-first feature).

Dimensions











Rexton





Endeavour





Fortuner









Length





4850mm





4892mm





4795mm









Breath





1960mm





1860mm





1855mm









Height





1825mm





1837mm





1835mm









Wheelbase





2865mm





2850mm





2745mm











All the three SUVs are seven-seat offerings



Vitals

The 2018 Rexton will be powered by an all-new, 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine mated to a 7-speed automatic derived from Mercedes-Benz. The new powertrain option will replace the existing 2.7-litre, 5-cylinder diesel, which can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AT (also borrowed from Mercedes-Benz). Like the outgoing model, the new Rexton will be a diesel-only offering. However, Mahindra may introduce a petrol at a later stage











Rexton





Endeavour





Fortuner









Engine





2.2-litre diesel





2.2-litre/ 3.2-litre diesel





2.8-litre diesel









Power





180PS





160PS/ 200PS





177PS









Torque





420Nm





385Nm/ 470Nm





420Nm (MT)/ 450Nm (AT)









Transmission





7-speed AT





6-speed AT





6-speed MT/AT









Read in detail about its new platform and more here: SsangYong Details All-New Rexton