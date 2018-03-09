 Mahindra To Launch Rebadged Rexton In India In 2018; Will Rival The Fortuner, Endeavour
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • Mahindra To Launch Rebadged Rexton In India In 2018; Will Rival The Fortuner, Endeavour

Mahindra To Launch Rebadged Rexton In India In 2018; Will Rival The Fortuner, Endeavour

By: || Updated: 09 Mar 2018 10:30 AM
Mahindra To Launch Rebadged Rexton In India In 2018; Will Rival The Fortuner, Endeavour

The second-gen Rexton is based on a new platform, gets a new engine and transmission combination along with an extensive equipment list 



The second-generation SsangYong Rexton, which made its Indian debut at the Auto Expo 2018 wearing a Mahindra badge, will be launched later this year, most likely around the festive season. The new Rexton (know internationally as the G4 Rexton) will be locally assembled at Mahindra’s Chakan plant with CKD kits imported from South Korea. The production of the Rexton will commence in the second half of 2018.



Mahindra Rexton



Will It Be Called Mahindra Rexton? 



No. While it continues with the ‘Rexton’ brand name in other markets, Mahindra announced that the second-gen SUV will sport a different name in our country at the Delhi Auto Expo.





A Quick Recap Of The G4 Rexton’s Origins



The new-gen Rexton made its global debut at the 2017 Seoul Motor Show and was subsequently launched in South Korea. The SUV was introduced in Europe in late-2017 to replace the previous-gen model. Now, it is coming to India later this year.  



Mahindra Rexton



Expected Prices? 



Mahindra Rexton



The two titans of the full-size, seven-seat, body-on-frame SUV segment - the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner - will be the new Rexton’s prime rivals. The Endeavour and the Fortuner have stepped up their game in every imaginable aspect, including powertrain options, features on offer and fit-and-finish. Thanks to these improvements, both SUVs are more expensive when compared to their older avatars. It’s a similar story with the Rexton as well. So expect it to be priced higher than the outgoing model in the country (Mahindra launched the previous generation of the Ssangyong Rexon in India back in 2012), but undercut both the Ford and the Toyota.





















Full-Size SUV



Segment

Ford Endeavour



Toyota Fortuner



SsangYong Rexton (outgoing)

G4 Rexton (New)

Price range (ex-Delhi)

Rs 26.05 lakh - 32.50 lakh



Rs 26.20 lakh - Rs 31.99 lakh



Rs 23.66 lakh - Rs 25.04 lakh



~ Rs 25 lakh - Rs 28 lakh




Some of the features that we can expect in the India-spec Rexton are an electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Google Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an electronic parking brake and nine airbags (a segment-first feature).



Mahindra Rexton





Dimensions 




































 

Rexton



Endeavour



Fortuner



Length



4850mm

4892mm

4795mm

Breath



1960mm

1860mm

1855mm

Height

1825mm

1837mm

1835mm

Wheelbase



2865mm

2850mm

2745mm



  • All the three SUVs are seven-seat offerings



Vitals 



The 2018 Rexton will be powered by an all-new, 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine mated to a 7-speed automatic derived from Mercedes-Benz. The new powertrain option will replace the existing 2.7-litre, 5-cylinder diesel, which can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AT (also borrowed from Mercedes-Benz). Like the outgoing model, the new Rexton will be a diesel-only offering. However, Mahindra may introduce a petrol at a later stage




































 

Rexton



Endeavour



Fortuner



Engine



2.2-litre diesel

2.2-litre/ 3.2-litre diesel

2.8-litre diesel

Power



180PS

160PS/ 200PS

177PS

Torque



420Nm

385Nm/ 470Nm

420Nm (MT)/ 450Nm (AT)

Transmission



7-speed AT



6-speed AT



6-speed MT/AT


Mahindra Rexton



Read in detail about its new platform and more here: SsangYong Details All-New Rexton  



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Maruti Suzuki Announces Auto Expo 2016 Lineup

trending now

INDIA
CBI registers a fresh case against two firms of ...
TRENDING NEWS
Study Says Smoking On Rise Among Young Working Women ...
TRENDING NEWS
Remember, Mohammed Shami Once Slammed Trolls For Targetting His ...