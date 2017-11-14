 Mahindra Scorpio: Old Vs New
Search

Mahindra Scorpio: Old Vs New

By: || Updated: 14 Nov 2017 06:30 PM
Mahindra Scorpio: Old Vs New

Besides an enhanced feature-list, the mid-life update gets a host of cosmetic and mechanical changes



Mahindra Scorpio: Old Vs New



The updated Mahindra Scorpio is finally amongst us and it promises to deliver the same ruggedness, which has been part of its core recipe ever since it was first conceived back in 2002. However, it also brings in new technology, cosmetic changes and substantial mechanical upgrades as well. To put things in perspective, let’s see how the Scorpio facelift differs from its predecessor in terms of exterior design, cabin comfort, under the bonnet, and also in terms of features and price 



Exterior



Mahindra Scorpio: Old Vs New



As you approach the car head-on, the very first thing you notice is the new seven-slot grille that, no matter how hard you try, still reminds you of Jeep’s grille design - specifically, the Compass’. Apart from that, the new bumper has been restyled and the fog lamps, which are bigger in size, have chrome garnishing around them. Apart from the new upper and lower grille with mesh-design inserts, there is also a new skid plate underneath.



Mahindra Scorpio: Old Vs NewMove over to the side and you’ll find new 17-inch alloy wheels. Apart from those, there are turn indicators on the outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs). Its predecessor featured turn indicators on the side gills instead. The air extractors for the last set of side windows have also been tweaked. At the rear, the plastic cladding that surrounded the number plate  has been given a miss. Instead, there is a rear number plate applique that houses the rear number plate lights and the rearview camera. The clear-lens tail lamps have been replaced by red-lens units. The rear bumper gets a redesigned footstep to complete the exterior styling changes.



Interior And Features



Mahindra Scorpio: Old Vs NewThe fully-loaded version of the updated Scorpio gets a new dual-tone upholstery. Although the blue-grey colour theme remains, the fabric has been replaced by faux leather. Even the steering wheel and the gear lever are draped in the new upholstery. The cabin also gets a roof-mounted sunglasses holder and bigger cubbyholes, including a mobile holder.



On the features front, the Scorpio facelift comes with a reverse parking camera with dynamic assist, one-touch lane change indicator and one-pinch power window roll-up for the driver.



New Engine And Transmission Options



Mahindra Scorpio: Old Vs NewThis is where the updated Scorpio really outshines its predecessor. In addition to the 120PS/280Nm state of tune, the same 2.2-litre mHAWK diesel engine is also available with 140PS/320Nm at its disposal. That’s 20PS/40Nm more and makes this iteration of the Scorpio the most powerful ever. There is also a new 6-speed manual transmission in the mix. However, Mahindra is only offering it with the more powerful motor.



Price



With a new, more powerful engine under the bonnet and an enhanced feature-list, the updated Scorpio has received a bump in the asking price. However, the variant count has gone down from eight to just six. Moreover, the the variant nomenclature has changed, with odd number replacing the even ones. Here’s a look at the prices:
































































Old New
Variant Ex-Showroom Delhi Variant Ex-Showroom Delhi
S2 Rs 9.93 Lakh S3 Rs 9.97 Lakh
S4 Rs 10.99 Lakh S5 Rs 11.62 Lakh
S4+ Rs 11.47 Lakh S7 Rs 12.69 Lakh
S4+ with 4WD Rs 12.27 Lakh S7 (140PS) Rs 12.99 Lakh
S6+ Rs 12.54 Lakh S11 Rs 14.79 Lakh
S8 Rs 13.65 Lakh S11 with 4WD Rs 16.01 Lakh
S10 Rs 14.34 Lakh - -
S10 with 4WD Rs 15.56 Lakh - -


Mahindra Scorpio: Old Vs NewTo clear the air further, here’s the variant-wise engine-transmission combination that you get with the revamped Scorpio:









































Variant Engine Transmission
S3 2.5-litre m2DICR - 75PS/200Nm 5-Speed Manual
S5 2.2-litre mHAWK - 120PS/280Nm 5-Speed Manual
S7 2.2-litre mHAWK - 120PS/280Nm 5-Speed Manual
S7 (140PS) 2.2-litre mHAWK - 140PS/320Nm 6-Speed Manual
S11 2.2-litre mHAWK - 140PS/320Nm 6-Speed Manual
S11 with 4WD 2.2-litre mHAWK - 140PS/320Nm 6-Speed Manual

Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio diesel


This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story NCR To Have 135 New EV Charging Stations Soon

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: These celebrity contestants get NOMINATED this week
VIDEO
Another alleged sex CD of Hardik Patel goes viral ...
INDIA
WATCH: Youth shows off pistol while sitting on car's ...