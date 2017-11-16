Mahindra Scorpio Facelift vs Tata Safari Storme

The Mahindra Scorpio, with its midlife update, goes up against its age-old rival, the Tata Safari Storme, once again

Mahindra has recently launched the facelift of the Scorpio in the country, which comes with several changes, including mechanical ones as well. The updated Mahindra Scorpio once again takes the fight to its age-old rival, the Tata Safari Storme, which is nearing the end of its lifecycle. Let us see how the two fares against each other.

Dimensions









Mahindra Scorpio Facelift

Tata Safari Storme





Length

4,456mm

4,655mm (+ 199mm)





Width

1,820mm

1,855mm (+ 35mm)





Height

1,995mm

1,922 (- 73mm)





Wheelbase

2,680mm

2,650mm (- 30mm)





Ground Clearance

N.A.

200mm







Vitals









Mahindra Scorpio Facelift

Tata Safari Storme





Engine

2.2-litre mHawk (with engine start-stop)

2.2-litre VARICOR/ VARICOR 400





Power

119PS/ 140PS

150PS (+ 31PS)/ 156PS (+ 16PS)





Torque

280Nm/ 320Nm

320Nm (+ 40Nm)/ 400Nm (+ 80Nm)





Transmission

5-speed/ 6-speed manual

5-speed/ 6-speed manual





Drivetrain

4x2 and 4x4 (140PS)

4x2 and 4x4 (VARICOR 400)





Gross weight

Up to 2610kg

Up to 2665kg (- 55kg)





Fuel Tank Capacity

60-litres

63-litres (+ 3-litres)







Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)







Mahindra Scorpio Facelift

Tata Safari Storme





S5 Rs 11.61 lakh

LX Rs 10.42 lakh





S7 120 Rs 12.69 lakh

EX Rs 12.36 lakh





S7 140 Rs 12.99 lakh

VX Rs 13.74 lakh





S11 Rs 14.78 lakh

VX 4WD Rs 15.33 lakh





S11 4WD Rs 16.01 lakh











There’s also a base S3 variant with the Mahindra Scorpio, which is powered by a 2.5-litre diesel motor (75PS/200Nm, 5-speed manual) and is priced at Rs 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). We have skipped this as it is incomparable with the Safari Storme since it puts out more than double the power output of the base 2.5-litre motor of the Scorpio



Check out: Mahindra Scorpio: Variants Explained

Safety









Mahindra Scorpio Facelift

Tata Safari Storme





Dual-Front Airbags

Only on S7 and S11

Only VX





Braking

ABS (standard S5 onwards)

ABS + EBD (standard EX onwards)







Features









Mahindra Scorpio Facelift

Tata Safari Storme





Exterior





Dual-barrel Projector headlamps with static bending lights (cornering lights)



LED tail lamps



235/65 R17 Alloys









Dual-barrel Projector headlamps



Incandescent taillamps and rear fog lamps



235/70 R16 Alloys



Dual exhaust with chrome tips









Interior





Climate control unit with rear AC vents



Faux leather upholstery



Electronically adjustable outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs)









Manual AC with roof mounted AC vents with an evaporator coil



All-black fabric upholstery



Electronically adjustable, foldable and heated ORVMs









Seating

Up to 9 seats

Up to 7 seats





Premium goodies





Tyre pressure monitoring system



Auto headlamps and wipers



Voice Assist system









3-step lumbar support for the driver’s seat



Puddle lamps on all four doors











Infotainment system







Mahindra Scorpio Facelift

Tata Safari Storme





6-inch touchscreen unit with built-in navigation system, Bluetooth phone integration and reverse parking camera support

Non-touch audio system powered by Harman with Bluetooth phone integration and rear parking sensor support with graphic display





6-speaker system

6-speaker system







4x4 Variants

Both the SUVs offer shift-on-fly 4WD (four-wheel-drive) system with their top-spec optional variants, Tata Safari Storme VX 4X4 and Mahindra Scorpio S11 4WD. However, the Tata is not more affordable than the Mahindra, but also appears to be a more capable off-roader with additional tech on board.

Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)







Mahindra Scorpio S11 4WD

Tata Safari Storme VX 4x4





Rs 16.01 lakh

Rs 15.33 lakh (- Rs 68,000)







What more the Safari Storme offers to aid off-roading?



Compared to the Scorpio 4WD, the Safari Storme 4x4 gets a limited-slip differential since the first-gen model. What a limited-slip differential does is send power to the wheel which has the maximum traction. The Scorpio, on the other hand, has an open differential which doesn't prevent slippage



The Safari also has disc brakes on all four wheels while the Scorpio offers drum brakes at the rear



The Safari gets heated outside rearview mirrors for all-season visibility



Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio diesel