Mahindra Scorpio Facelift vs Tata Safari Storme

The Mahindra Scorpio, with its midlife update, goes up against its age-old rival, the Tata Safari Storme, once again
Mahindra has recently launched the facelift of the Scorpio in the country, which comes with several changes, including mechanical ones as well. The updated Mahindra Scorpio once again takes the fight to its age-old rival, the Tata Safari Storme, which is nearing the end of its lifecycle. Let us see how the two fares against each other.
Dimensions
|Mahindra Scorpio Facelift
|Tata Safari Storme
|Length
|4,456mm
|4,655mm (+ 199mm)
|Width
|1,820mm
|1,855mm (+ 35mm)
|Height
|1,995mm
|1,922 (- 73mm)
|Wheelbase
|2,680mm
|2,650mm (- 30mm)
|Ground Clearance
|N.A.
|200mm
Vitals
|Mahindra Scorpio Facelift
|Tata Safari Storme
|Engine
|2.2-litre mHawk (with engine start-stop)
|2.2-litre VARICOR/ VARICOR 400
|Power
|119PS/ 140PS
|150PS (+ 31PS)/ 156PS (+ 16PS)
|Torque
|280Nm/ 320Nm
|320Nm (+ 40Nm)/ 400Nm (+ 80Nm)
|Transmission
|5-speed/ 6-speed manual
|5-speed/ 6-speed manual
|Drivetrain
|4x2 and 4x4 (140PS)
|4x2 and 4x4 (VARICOR 400)
|Gross weight
|Up to 2610kg
|Up to 2665kg (- 55kg)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60-litres
|63-litres (+ 3-litres)
Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)
|Mahindra Scorpio Facelift
|Tata Safari Storme
|S5 Rs 11.61 lakh
|LX Rs 10.42 lakh
|S7 120 Rs 12.69 lakh
|EX Rs 12.36 lakh
|S7 140 Rs 12.99 lakh
|VX Rs 13.74 lakh
|S11 Rs 14.78 lakh
|VX 4WD Rs 15.33 lakh
|S11 4WD Rs 16.01 lakh
- There’s also a base S3 variant with the Mahindra Scorpio, which is powered by a 2.5-litre diesel motor (75PS/200Nm, 5-speed manual) and is priced at Rs 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). We have skipped this as it is incomparable with the Safari Storme since it puts out more than double the power output of the base 2.5-litre motor of the Scorpio
Check out: Mahindra Scorpio: Variants Explained
Safety
|Mahindra Scorpio Facelift
|Tata Safari Storme
|Dual-Front Airbags
|Only on S7 and S11
|Only VX
|Braking
|ABS (standard S5 onwards)
|ABS + EBD (standard EX onwards)
Features
|Mahindra Scorpio Facelift
|Tata Safari Storme
|Exterior
|Interior
|Seating
|Up to 9 seats
|Up to 7 seats
|Premium goodies
Infotainment system
|Mahindra Scorpio Facelift
|Tata Safari Storme
|6-inch touchscreen unit with built-in navigation system, Bluetooth phone integration and reverse parking camera support
|Non-touch audio system powered by Harman with Bluetooth phone integration and rear parking sensor support with graphic display
|6-speaker system
|6-speaker system
4x4 Variants
Both the SUVs offer shift-on-fly 4WD (four-wheel-drive) system with their top-spec optional variants, Tata Safari Storme VX 4X4 and Mahindra Scorpio S11 4WD. However, the Tata is not more affordable than the Mahindra, but also appears to be a more capable off-roader with additional tech on board.
Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)
|Mahindra Scorpio S11 4WD
|Tata Safari Storme VX 4x4
|Rs 16.01 lakh
|Rs 15.33 lakh (- Rs 68,000)
What more the Safari Storme offers to aid off-roading?
- Compared to the Scorpio 4WD, the Safari Storme 4x4 gets a limited-slip differential since the first-gen model. What a limited-slip differential does is send power to the wheel which has the maximum traction. The Scorpio, on the other hand, has an open differential which doesn't prevent slippage
- The Safari also has disc brakes on all four wheels while the Scorpio offers drum brakes at the rear
- The Safari gets heated outside rearview mirrors for all-season visibility
Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio diesel
This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.