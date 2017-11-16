 Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Vs Tata Safari Storme
Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Vs Tata Safari Storme

By: || Updated: 16 Nov 2017 06:30 PM
The Mahindra Scorpio, with its midlife update, goes up against its age-old rival, the Tata Safari Storme, once again



Mahindra Scorpio Facelift vs Tata Safari Storme



Mahindra has recently launched the facelift of the Scorpio in the country, which comes with several changes, including mechanical ones as well. The updated Mahindra Scorpio once again takes the fight to its age-old rival, the Tata Safari Storme, which is nearing the end of its lifecycle. Let us see how the two fares against each other. 



Mahindra Scorpio Facelift



Dimensions 




































  Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Tata Safari Storme
Length 4,456mm 4,655mm (+ 199mm)
Width 1,820mm 1,855mm (+ 35mm)
Height 1,995mm 1,922 (- 73mm)
Wheelbase 2,680mm 2,650mm (- 30mm)
Ground Clearance N.A. 200mm


Vitals














































  Mahindra Scorpio Facelift  Tata Safari Storme
Engine 2.2-litre mHawk (with engine start-stop) 2.2-litre VARICOR/ VARICOR 400
Power 119PS/ 140PS 150PS (+ 31PS)/ 156PS (+ 16PS)
Torque 280Nm/ 320Nm 320Nm (+ 40Nm)/ 400Nm (+ 80Nm)
Transmission 5-speed/ 6-speed manual 5-speed/ 6-speed manual
Drivetrain 4x2 and 4x4 (140PS) 4x2 and 4x4 (VARICOR 400)
Gross weight Up to 2610kg Up to 2665kg (- 55kg)
Fuel Tank Capacity 60-litres 63-litres (+ 3-litres)


Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)






























Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Tata Safari Storme
S5 Rs 11.61 lakh LX Rs 10.42 lakh
S7 120 Rs 12.69 lakh EX Rs 12.36 lakh
S7 140 Rs 12.99 lakh VX Rs 13.74 lakh
S11 Rs 14.78 lakh VX 4WD Rs 15.33 lakh
S11 4WD Rs 16.01 lakh  



  • There’s also a base S3 variant with the Mahindra Scorpio, which is powered by a 2.5-litre diesel motor (75PS/200Nm, 5-speed manual) and is priced at Rs 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). We have skipped this as it is incomparable with the Safari Storme since it puts out more than double the power output of the base 2.5-litre motor of the Scorpio 



Check out: Mahindra Scorpio: Variants Explained



Safety





















  Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Tata Safari Storme
Dual-Front Airbags Only on S7 and S11 Only VX
Braking ABS (standard S5 onwards) ABS + EBD (standard EX onwards)


Features































  Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Tata Safari Storme
Exterior

  • Dual-barrel Projector headlamps with static bending lights (cornering lights)

  • LED tail lamps

  • 235/65 R17 Alloys

  • Dual-barrel Projector headlamps 

  • Incandescent taillamps and rear fog lamps

  • 235/70 R16 Alloys

  • Dual exhaust with chrome tips
Interior

  • Climate control unit  with rear AC vents

  • Faux leather upholstery

  • Electronically adjustable outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs)

  • Manual AC with roof mounted AC vents with an evaporator coil  

  • All-black fabric upholstery

  • Electronically adjustable, foldable and heated ORVMs
Seating Up to 9 seats Up to 7 seats
Premium goodies

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system 

  • Auto headlamps and wipers 

  • Voice Assist system 

  • 3-step lumbar support for the driver’s seat

  • Puddle lamps on all four doors 


Mahindra Scorpio Facelift vs Tata Safari Storme



Infotainment system


















Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Tata Safari Storme
6-inch touchscreen unit with built-in navigation system, Bluetooth phone integration and reverse parking camera support Non-touch audio system powered by Harman with Bluetooth phone integration and rear parking sensor support with graphic display
6-speaker system 6-speaker system


4x4 Variants



Both the SUVs offer shift-on-fly 4WD (four-wheel-drive) system with their top-spec optional variants, Tata Safari Storme VX 4X4 and Mahindra Scorpio S11 4WD. However, the Tata is not more affordable than the Mahindra, but also appears to be a more capable off-roader with additional tech on board.



Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)














Mahindra Scorpio S11 4WD Tata Safari Storme VX 4x4
Rs 16.01 lakh Rs 15.33 lakh (- Rs 68,000)


What more the Safari Storme offers to aid off-roading?




  • Compared to the Scorpio 4WD, the Safari Storme 4x4 gets a limited-slip differential since the first-gen model. What a limited-slip differential does is send power to the wheel which has the maximum traction. The Scorpio, on the other hand, has an open differential which doesn't prevent slippage

  • The Safari also has disc brakes on all four wheels while the Scorpio offers drum brakes at the rear

  • The Safari gets heated outside rearview mirrors for all-season visibility



Mahindra Scorpio Facelift vs Tata Safari Storme



Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio diesel



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

