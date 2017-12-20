Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Vs Tata Hexa: Spec Comparison

In its latest avatar, the Scorpio looks contemporary and stylish. But, does it offer more than the Tata Hexa, another seven-seater in its territory?

Just when everybody thought there’ll be a brake on new launches in the Indian automotive market, Mahindra stunned auto pundits by bringing in a facelift of its popular SUV, the Mahindra Scorpio. With a starting price of Rs 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Scorpio now looks fresh with subtle changes to its exterior and interior. And with that price tag, it gets into the territory of the Tata Hexa. Let’s see how the specs of the newly launched Scorpio fare against that of the Tata Hexa on paper.

Dimensions

The Tata Hexa is not only longer than the Scorpio, but wider than it as well. However, the Mahindra SUV is taller than the Tata UV. The Hexa’s cabin offers more space, courtesy its longer wheelbase. While the ground clearance of the Scorpio is 180mm, the Hexa edges past it at 200mm.

Both cars can seat seven passengers, but they’ll be more comfortable in the Hexa rather than the Scorpio as it has bigger dimensions. The Scorpio trumps the Hexa in terms of boot space as it has a capacity of 475 litres, compared to the 128-litre boot of its rival. While the Scorpio offers last row seats in different combinations, the Hexa comes with a proper third row, where even taller passengers can rest without too much of complaint even on longer journeys.

Engine and performance

Both these SUVs are offered only with diesel engine options. While the base S3 variant of the Scorpio comes with a 2.5-litre m2DICR engine, the higher variants are available with a 2.2-litre mHawk motor in two state of tunes – 119PS and 140PS. The Hexa, on the other hand, is equipped with a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine that generates an amazing power of 156PS and a massive torque of 400Nm. It is also available with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Hexa beats the Scorpio quite comprehensively in the engine and performance section. However, when it comes to turning the UVs, the Hexa is a large animal to turn, with 5.75m of radius while the same for the Scorpio is 5.4m.

Features

Mahindra cars nowadays are more feature rich than ever and the same approach has trickled down to the Scorpio facelift. The SUV comes packed with features like projector headlamps, GPS navigation in 10 languages, voice assist system, reverse parking camera with dynamic assist, intellipark, tyre-tronics, 6-inch touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth/CD/DVD/USB/Aux, fully automatic climate control, steering mounted audio and cruise control buttons, anti-pinch & auto roll-up smart driver window and rear demister among others. Under key safety equipment, it gets dual airbags, ABS, speed alert, panic brake indication, etc.

Want to know what all has changed in the new Scorpio? Head over to Mahindra Scorpio Old vs New story.

On the other hand, the Hexa seems to be well loaded too. It gets automatic headlights, automatic wipers, all-row air conditioning, 4 driving modes and a JBL 10-speaker touchscreen infotainment system. Safety equipment of the Hexa are simply top notch - 6 airbags, ESP, TC, ABS, EBD, hill hold / descent control and others.

Prices

The Scorpio facelift costs Rs 9.97 lakh - Rs 16.01 lakh, while the Hexa is available in the range of Rs 11.72 lakh - Rs 17.19 lakh (both prices ex-showroom Delhi). The price difference of Rs 1.70 lakh plus in the base variants isn’t a huge when it comes down to EMIs. If a person is looking for an SUV in this price range, both the cars offer good value for money. Take a test drive of the two cars and you’ll be able figure out more aptly as to which vehicle suits your needs better.

