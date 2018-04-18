Mahindra S201 Sub-4m SUV Spied Again: Will Rival Vitara Brezza, EcoSport

The SsangYong Tivoli-based offering would be Mahindra’s first ever monocoque sub-4m SUV

With Mahindra’s much awaited S201 sub-4m SUV project nearing its launch, a test mule was spotted with production-spec tail lamps and alloy wheels for the first time. The SUV is based on the SsangYong Tivoli, which was showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo, and will go up against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and the Ford EcoSport.

Mahindra had started testing the Tivoli in the country soon after its debut at the 2016 Expo. However, a test mule with the Tivoli's silhouette, seemingly under four metres in length was spied late last year. It is essentially a Tivoli, but will come with redesigned front and rear profiles to keep its length under four meters (< 4000mm). The Tivoli, for reference, measures 4,195mm in length in the UK.

Manufacturers often reduce their vehicles’ overall length to under 4 metres in India to avail tax benefits. Even vehicles such as the Honda Jazz and the Ford EcoSport measure slightly over four metres in other markets, while the India-spec models are sub-4m, thanks to subtle alterations to the bumpers.

The spy image suggests that the India-spec SUV gets revised styling for the rear, compared to the Tivoli. While the Tivoli offers vertically stacked tail lamps, the upcoming SUV gets a wrap-around layout with LED elements in the periphery. The license plate, which is on the bumper on the SsangYong, has also moved up and is now on the bootlid.

Though the side profile, including doors and characters lines, seems to be identical to the Tivoli, the alloy wheels are different. The test mule seems to be riding on 17-inch wheels as they look pretty large in the spy image. To put things into perspective, the Ford EcoSport is currently the only sub-4m SUV to offer 17-inch wheels.

Up front, it could borrow the SsangYong Tivoli’s front end with minor changes as indicated by the previous test mules. Similarly, the interiors might be borrowed with slight tweaks as well. Mechanically, Mahindra’s offering is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre diesel along with a turbocharged version of the KUV100’s 1.2-litre petrol motor. However, there’s no clarity on its powertrain options at this point in time. Once launched, it would be priced similar to say the EcoSport (Rs 7.82 lakh - Rs 11.35 lakh ex-Delhi). And, with its launch, Mahindra will have three SUVs in the sub-4m space, including the TUV300 and the NuvoSport.

