Mahindra's JAWA and BSA Bikes To Arrive Soon







In the year 2016, Mahindra & Mahindra brought its intention to light, an ambition to revive two iconic motorcycle brands - JAWA and BSA. Multiple reports suggest that these brands of bikes will be made at Mahindra’s Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh.



Mahindra managed to acquire 60 per cent stake in Classic Legends Private Limited two years back. Classic Legends possess not just the British brand trademark of BSA, it also has the brand license of JAWA Motors, the Prague-based motorcycle company that enjoyed cult status among Indians around the 1980s with its Yezdi bikes. According to the agreement, Mahindra would aim at emerging two-wheeler markets such as India with JAWA, whereas BSA is meant for developed markets such as UK and US.



The Indian automobile market will witness the JAWA bikes in a retro design with the latest technology. May 2017 saw JAWA unveil a 350 OHC engine packaged in a retro-styled body that had its design cues from the 70’s JAWA 350. This 350 OHC has the classic appearance of a British roadster, with a 12.5-litre teardrop-shaped fuel tank along with 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels. When Mahindra launches the 350 OHC in India, it will give fierce competition to Royal Enfield’s Classic series of 350cc motorcycles. Upcoming bikes may also be powered with the 300cc Mahindra MOJO's engine.



The JAWA 350 OHC will be powered by a 397.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This engine will produce 28PS power of 6500rpm and 30.6Nm of torque at 5000rpm. For the first time, the JAWA motorcycle will come with ABS in this new avatar.



Although we expect Mahindra to launch JAWA in 2019, there are still many aspects of the 350 OHC that the automobile giant is hard at work on. We, as well as a lot of enthusiasts, are waiting with bated breath to see what Mahindra has planned for the revival of these iconic brands.